GOSHEN — A contract for alarm testing and monitoring services at several city facilities was approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a contract with Communication Company of South Bend Inc. for alarm testing and monitoring services for the Goshen Police Training Center, the Goshen Police Department and the Goshen Combined Sewer Overflows Plant.
“The Communication Company of South Bend Inc. will be paid $4,835 for alarm testing and monitoring services at the police training facility, $6,670 for alarm testing and monitoring services at the police department, and $5,145 for alarm testing and monitoring services at the CSO,” city paralegal Carla Newcomer told the board.
According to the agreement, the contractor’s duties will include:
• Installation of monitoring equipment and monitoring services;
• Testing and inspecting the fire alarm system components and providing sensitivity testing of smoke detectors;
• Testing and inspecting the wet- and dry-type fire sprinkler systems; and
• Furnishing inspection reports.
The contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the resignation of Matt Dunithan from the Goshen Fire Department effective April 30.
• Approved an indemnification and hold harmless agreement with OmniSource LLC needed in order for the Goshen Fire Department to conduct training exercises at the OmniSource facility.
• Authorized the Goshen Engineering Department to advertise for bids for Phase I of the upcoming College Avenue Bridge #410 Reconstruction and Utility Relocation project. Bids for the project are due April 25.
