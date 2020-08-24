GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday awarded a contract for the upcoming 16th, Douglas and Reynolds streets reconstruction project east of U.S. 33.
During the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works and utilities for the city, to award the project contract to low-bidder HRP Construction of South Bend at a cost of $879,340.
“The work to be performed requires the reconstruction of Reynolds Street and Douglas Street east of U.S. 33, as well as 16th Street from Douglas Street to Egbert Avenue,” the contract states. “The roadway measuring approximately 3,370 feet will be removed, regraded, and rebuilt with curb-and-gutter and will also include modifications and improvements to the existing storm sewer system.”
A total of six companies submitted bids for the project. Unsuccessful in their bids were: Rieth-Riley Construction of South Bend with a bid of $925,478; C & E Excavating of Elkhart with a bid of $965,445; Niblock Excavating of Bristol with a bid of $979,917; Phend & Brown of Milford with a bid of $1,063,431; and Walsh & Kelly of South Bend with a bid of $1,116,550.
Monday’s contract award followed related action during the board’s July 20 meeting, when board members approved a matching grant agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation connected to the project.
During that meeting, Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, informed the board that the city had applied to INDOT and been awarded a grant for up to $535,130 from the state’s Local Roads and Bridges Matching Grant Fund to help fund the project.
Marks noted the grant award represents 50% of the total anticipated project cost, leaving the city to come up with the remaining 50% in project funding.
The contract award was approved unanimously.
PAVING CONTRACT INCREASED
Also Monday, board members approved a second request by Sailor authorizing a change order with Selge Construction for the 2020 Concrete Paving Project which will increase the cost of the project by $150,841, bringing the total cost of the project to $905,050.
According to Sailor, when the 2020 paving contract was awarded to Selge Construction in 2019, the contract included concrete pavement repairs in the College Manor, College Green and Pickwick Subdivisions, along with pavement repairs along 16th Street.
However, Sailor noted that once work began on the College Manor portion of the project, it was discovered that there was more structurally wrong with the road than was initially identified.
“To make the necessary road repairs in College Manor and College Green, Goshen Engineering has worked with Selge Construction to move the project quantities around. Based on the current adjustments, we will not be able to perform any work in Pickwick Subdivision or on 16th Street under this project,” Sailor told the board. “Additionally, Goshen Engineering is requesting the board’s approval to increase the project contract by $150,841.70, which is a 20% increase and statutory change order limit. This additional project value will allow us to make a more significant impact on the needed pavement repairs in College Green Subdivision.”
Along with the additional funding, board members also approved a 60-day time extension for the contract that will extend the project completion date to Oct. 30.
“In a future project bid, we will pick up the needed work on 16th Street and in Pickwick Subdivision,” Sailor added of the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Lucas Mason to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Matthew White to the rank of private first class with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved a contract with BEC Enterprises for the purchase of a leaf vacuum with spare tire and wheel at a cost of $61,025.
• Approved the use of the Water Street/Washington Street parking lot by Interra Credit Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24 for Interra’s annual Shred-It Days event.
• Approved a request by Patriot Engineering to close the alley south and west of Janus Motorcycles, 211 S. Fifth St., as well as the parking lot north of the property, from Sept. 10 through Sept. 25. The closure is needed in order to conduct environmental remediation of the former Fiedeke/Jaxon Cleaner’s site.
• Approved a request by Niblock Construction to close North Main Street from south of the bridge by MVP to Pike Street by Papa John’s from Aug. 31 through Nov. 4 as part of the city’s North Main Street improvement project. Open access for nearby businesses and residents will be maintained during the closure.
