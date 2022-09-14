NAPPANEE — A total of 15 contestants are currently slated to compete in the upcoming Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant, part of the 2022 Nappanee Apple Festival, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kountry Cabinets Entertainment Tent/Depot Plaza.
THE CONTESTANTS
The following is a list of the 15 contestants with some background information:
• Liliana Lomeli, Miss Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee, is a sophomore at St. Mary’s College. Liliana is the daughter of Mauricio and Andria Lomeli.
• Camry Zimmerman, Miss Tractor Supply Co., is a junior at Indiana University of South Bend. Camry is the daughter of Gary and Nikki Zimmerman.
• Makayla Isabell, Miss Eastlake Nappanee, is a junior at NorthWood High School. Makayla is the daughter of Josh and Julie Isabell.
• Emily Purcell, Miss Carpenter Farms LLC, is a senior at Samford University. Emily is the daughter of David and Debra Parcell.
• Chloe Jones, Miss JoJo’s Pretzels, is a freshman at Bethel University. Chloe is the daughter of Bill and Julie Jones.
• Kennedy Troyer, Miss Sandman Products, is a junior at Northridge High School. Kennedy is the daughter of Tami Troyer.
• Kerri Easton, Miss Reliance Construction, is a freshman at Purdue University. Kerri is the daughter of Michael and Mary Easton.
• Mallory Wood, Miss Wellington & Weddell Eye Care, is a sophomore at Trine University. Mallory is the daughter of Ralph and Crystal Wood.
• Paige Jacobs, Miss Weathered Windmill, is a junior at NorthWood High School. Paige is the daughter of Seth and Valerie Jacobs.
• Abigail Miller, Miss Mean Bean, is a senior at NorthWood High School. Abigail is the daughter of Bill and Erica Miller.
• Georgia Wiggins, Miss Plymouth Glass Co., is a freshman at Indiana University of South Bend. Georgia is the daughter of Nathan and Nikki Wiggins.
• Elliot Newcomer, Miss 1106 Hair Quarters, is a senior at NorthWood High School. Elliot is the daughter of Rodney and Jennifer Newcomer.
• Marisa Weaver, Miss NR Cheer Spirit Society, is a senior at Northridge High School. Marisa is the daughter of Robert and Amanda Kindel.
• Paige Jones, Miss B-S Trucking of Nappanee LLC, is a freshman at Indiana University of South Bend. Paige is the daughter of Bryon and Stephanie Jones.
• Jessie Price, Miss Monteith’s Best One & Auto Care, is a junior at NorthWood High School. Jessie is the daughter of Russ and Jennifer Price.