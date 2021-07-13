GOSHEN — A Goshen woman, locked in a legal standoff with the city over signs in her yard, will have to explain next month why she shouldn’t be held in contempt over an order in the case.
Three days after the city sought a contempt order against Lori Arnold, and her husband Bradley, on June 23, Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno ruled the couple must appear at an already-scheduled hearing on Aug. 10 to argue why they’re not in contempt of court.
Lori Arnold has gained notoriety over the past year for her ongoing solo protest where she erected several signs at her home along the 600 block of South Main Street. The signs bear various political or issue-oriented slogans and phrases.
Last November, several months into the protest, the city filed a civil lawsuit, alleging many of the signs violated zoning restrictions on sign sizes, heights and placements. Christofeno sided with the city in a decision May 26, and gave Arnold and her husband three days to either take down signs or make the signs in violation smaller.
Arnold kept the signs up.
After an inspection in early June, the city found the signs still violated the ordinances and gave the couple until June 16 to comply. When they didn’t, the city then sought the contempt ruling from the court.
Christofeno’s order adds the contempt hearing to a hearing that was previously scheduled in the case to discuss damages related to the fines the city is also seeking for the ordinance violations.
