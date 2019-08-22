SYRACUSE — A Ligonier man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 near Syracuse earlier this week.
A pickup truck driven by Daniel Allard, 42, rear-ended another pickup truck that had stopped amid construction traffic on U.S. 6 west of C.R. 29 around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Allard died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the other truck, Jonathan Gerke, St. Joe, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain.
An obituary for Allard shows his funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Yeager Funeral Home on Lincolnway South in Ligonier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.