LAGRANGE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will be restricting traffic as construction begins on U.S. 20 between Shipshewana and LaGrange.
Starting on or after this Monday, crews will begin working between N. 850 West and Ind. 9. Work includes paving from the west side of LaGrange to Ind. 5, a small structure replacement on U.S. 20 just east of Ind. 5 and intersection improvements at U.S. 20 and C.R. 600 West. The intersection improvements include a traffic signal and added turn lanes, INDOT officials stated in a news release.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During the closures, drivers should watch for shifted traffic during the intersection improvements. Traffic will operate under flaggers during the repaving project.