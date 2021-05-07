GOSHEN — Developers are edging forward in plans to begin construction on Elkhart County’s new combined courthouse.
As local courts prepare to eventually come together under one roof, steps are also being taken to reorganize them and centralize their administration. The project appears to remain on pace for ground to be broken in late summer, around August or September, Elkhart County Commissioner Frank Lucchese said Wednesday, after the county’s 2021 Leadership Summit ended.
The engineering design process will start soon, Lucchese said, now that project leaders are close to finalizing assessments of space needs for the courts and departments that will share the facility.
It’s a big task and a big change for the community, but the county’s judges are said to be united in believing this project will be an improvement from the current arrangement.
“They want to do what’s best for your civil litigants, for your folks going through divorces, kids that are going through situations, victims in this county — they want to make it better for the users,” said Ross Maxwell, the county’s new and first court administrator. “I think they care about making it a better experience for the citizens here.”
Indianapolis-based firm Performance Services has partnered with Ancon Construction of Goshen to lead the engineering and construction work. The commissioners are scheduled to hear a recommendation on an owners insurance program for the project during their meeting Monday.
At a projected cost of about $63 million, plans call for constructing a four-story, approximately 170,000-square-foot facility to bring the county’s seven courts, the Juvenile Court and related services under one roof. The courts will exit the current courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart and move to the site along Reliance Road, located somewhat between the two cities’ downtown areas.
The Goshen City Council voted about three weeks ago to provide $1.5 million toward upgrading and improving streets around the site, including Reliance and Peddler’s Village roads. The county will contribute another $500,000 to that work.
Lucchese said the courthouse will be built on a hill, and with the terrain, the surrounding parking areas will be about 11 feet lower than the structure.
“You’re going to see a building, and the cars will all be down below it,” Lucchese said. “It’ll be a nice focal point.”
SPECIALIZATION PLANS
Parallel to the construction plans, work is underway to reorganize the county’s courts with a focus on specialties. Maxwell said the plan is to divide the courts into legal categories, like criminal, civil, family and court services — the latter, addressing services like probation and detention.
“There’s going to be specialization,” Maxwell said. “And which I think is going to be way better when it comes to kind of efficiencies; moving cases through court.”
Yet it’s a process mostly at the concept phase now. The local system would have to expand in order to move forward into specializations, and it’s not a sure thing, according to Maxwell.
He said the hope is to eventually have 14 judicial officers in the county, up from the current 11, which includes seven judges, three magistrates and a commissioner of the Title IV-D Court. Achieving that would mean requesting approval through the Indiana General Assembly, Maxwell said, and that effort could probably start with next year’s legislative session.
Ideally, Maxwell speculated, a current magistrate could become a new judge, expanding the county roster to eight, and then add two or three new magistrates.
“The hope is to be able to kind of convert one magistrate into a judge, so it wouldn’t change a lot, other than, ‘You’re an elected official,’” Maxwell said. “But again, we’re a ways off. No guarantees that that’s going to happen.”
COURT ADMINISTRATION
At the same time, Maxwell is also busy building his new department. He was named court administrator around February after serving as court services director. The role is intended to centralize administrative functions for the county courts system, which he said includes the budgeting for all of them, human resources, payroll and grant applications.
The move is intended to help judges focus more on court matters and moving cases more efficiently, he said.
Maxwell said he’s the only person on his staff currently. He expects that to change, though. Staff members from other departments could be moved to help flesh out his department. He said he’ll also need a jury manager who would help coordinate juries for trials.
As far as budgeting, Maxwell said he’s pretty much started the process for 2022 now in order to ensure all the separate courts’ budgets are unified into one before next year.
Construction on the new courthouse is tentatively planned to be completed by the end of 2023.
