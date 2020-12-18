The Elkhart County Consolidated Courts project continued to move forward recently as eight design/build teams from across the nation were interviewed by the County’s Technical Review Committee.
The TRC further narrowed the field of potential design/build teams to three finalists last week, according to a news release from commissioners. The three finalists will be interviewed again Jan. 12 as the process to design and build a consolidated courts facility for Elkhart County continues.
“It was tough work to narrow down the teams,” Frank Lucchese, vice president, Elkhart County Commissioners, said in the news release. “The participants were some of the best in the business.”
On Nov. 14, the Elkhart County Council approved a request from Elkhart County commissioners to purchase 32 acres of land along Reliance Road in Goshen. The location, which is central to every city and town in Elkhart County, is where the estimated $80 million campus will be built.
“In our two days interviewing prospective design/build teams last week, some common themes emerged,” said Lucchese, “All eight teams reinforced that the Reliance Road property was well suited to serve every city and town in the county. And all teams made a commitment to involve and utilize local contractors.”
“I’m particularly excited to see the teams committed to working with local contractors and businesses,” Suzie Weirick, Elkhart County commissioner, said. “Now that the TRC has narrowed the field to three solid candidates, we’ll move to the next phase of interviews on January 12, 2021. From there, we’ll select a finalist and move forward.”
A website with frequently asked questions, key facts and an evolving timeline has been created as part of the process to build the consolidated courts facility. Visit the website at www.SmartCourtsProject.com.
