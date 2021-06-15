Consolidated courthouse site plan selected

This contributed photo shows an aerial shot of the site where Elkhart County will build a new consolidated courthouse between C.R. 17 and Reliance Road near Goshen.

 Photo contributed

GOSHEN — The broad strokes are set, and detail work is nearly ready to begin on the project to move Elkhart County’s courts under one roof.

This contributed video clip shows an aerial view of the site where Elkhart County plans to build a new consolidated courthouse between Goshen and Elkhart. Graphics provide markers of the main roads around the site.

The county commissioners have chosen a site plan for the project, according to an announcement in a news release Tuesday. The decision marks another step in the process that will build a large new facility close to C.R. 17, between Goshen and Elkhart. It will serve as the new base for county courts now divided among the courthouses in the two communities.

The site plan’s elements includes building the courthouse so that the entrance faces Reliance Road. That move abandons an idea to have the entrance at C.R. 17 and Rieth Boulevard due to the potential for traffic issues at the intersection, according to the release.

The four-story, approximately 170,000-square-foot complex will be built on a 32-acre site the county selected and purchased last November. Plans call for the building to house 13 courtrooms, the release shows. The county approved spending $80 million for the project with costs projected at about $63 million.

Indianapolis-based firm Performance Service partnered with Goshen-based Ancon Construction to lead the engineering and construction of the project.

With the site plan selected, Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said in the release the project is close to moving into the architectural design phase.

“We’re finally getting close to the point where we can start considering the architectural design — or, what the building will look like,” Weirick said in the release. “It’s still our intent to break ground sometime this fall.”

Commissioner Frank Lucchese had indicated previously the groundbreaking could be held around August or September.

The project is tentatively planned to be completed by the end of 2023.

