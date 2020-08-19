Conservation bill touted as RV industry boon as Forest River pledges to train, recruit workers

ELKHART — Forest River founder Pete Liegl and his daughter attached their names to a national pledge to recruit and train RV industry workers, while also hosting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior in support of new federal legislation with effects geared toward recreational vehicle owners.
Liegl and Lisa Liegl Rees signed the Pledge to America’s Workers — a commitment through an initiative created by the White House — during an event Wednesday at the East to West RV complex in Elkhart. Liegl Rees is co-general manager of the Forest River subsidiary.
Companies on the list pledge to invest in programs for training employees, providing skills and recruiting new workers. The White House’s website shows more than 430 companies have signed onto the initiative over the past two years through the National Council for the American Worker, which was established through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in July 2018.
“We will provide individuals with opportunities to develop their skills. We’ll increase our apprenticeships, worked-based learning programs and on-the job training,” Liegl said ahead of the ceremony.
Before putting pens to paper, the Liegls hosted U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-District 2, and Sen. Todd Young on a tour of the East to West Campus, 3000 C.R. 6. Bernhardt’s visit coincided with the recent enactment of the Great American Outdoors Act, a measure aimed at investing nearly $3 billion a year on conservation initiatives.
“Recreation just got the biggest investment it will ever have through public funding for both state and federal recreation initiatives. It’s absolutely huge. It’s absolutely timely,” Bernhardt said.
Trump signed the act into law Aug. 4 after it received final passage in Congress with bipartisan support in July. The bill calls for fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million a year, and puts another $1.9 billion per year into addressing a backlog of maintenance projects to infrastructure on federal lands.
“America loves its national parks and public lands, but we’ve not done the best job of keeping up with scheduled maintenance,” Bernhardt said.
He pointed out the funding will help the Interior Department improve dilapidated areas as well as consider expansions or modernizations of campground areas. Those areas, he linked to the pledge signing, could then become more attractive to RV owners and users.
“Each of these products is ultimately going to end up at a state park or a federal park or some other facility that is involved in public outdoor recreation,” he said.
Liegl praised the bill’s potential to have a large impact on the RV industry.
“The Great American Outdoor Act is a godsend to the RV industry and people who use the national parks,” Liegl said. “We are blessed in this great country to have parks and the funding to keep them open.”
Young agreed, saying when parks and facilities are well-maintained and improved, and when conservation is a priority, people will want to visit those places.
“Aside from the national parks themselves, no other industry, none, will benefit as much from the Great American Outdoors Act as the RV industry,” Young said. “We are blessed in this great country to have parks and the funding to keep them open.”
East to West produces travel trailers and fifth wheel RVs under brands like Alta, Della Terra, Silver Lake and the new line of Tandara fifth wheels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.