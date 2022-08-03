NAPPANEE — U.S Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, is one of four people killed in a Wednesday wreck near Nappanee.
The crash occurred on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119, where one car was heading south and another heading north at 12:32 p.m.
Walorski, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Indiana's 2nd District, and two of her staff members were in an SUV headed south on Ind. 19. There is a roundabout at the Ind. 119 intersection. Her two staff members were identified as Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. Thomas was her communications director and Potts was district director.
The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided with Walorski's vehicle head on.
REACTIONS
Walorski has represented the 2nd District since 2013 and has touched many lives along the way.
A statement from Walorski's office reads, "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time."
Elkhart Mayor Rod Robertson stated, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of Rep. Jackie Walorski's passing and the passing of her staff members. This is a devastating loss for Elkhart, Indiana, and for the nation. Jackie was a warrior for Hoosiers in Washington and her collaboration and passion was felt right here in Elkhart. Her dedication to serving our community will be hard to replace. Her family, her colleagues, and her staff are in my prayers."
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita sent a press release stating, "Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. In addition to everything else, she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants."