ELKHART — Concord High School is planning to withdraw their alternative education students from Merit.
Concord Community Schools is designing its own alternative education program.
“This is an issue that is near and dear to my heart,” said CHS Principal Seth Molnar. “I’ve spent many years in alternative education, so I know the power and benefits of alternative education for certain students.”
The Concord Alternative Learning Program, Molnar said, will focus on finding students that need it, a safe and productive learning environment with supports in a nontraditional school setting. The program would feature three hours of in-person material, followed by work-study or online programming.
Students may attend the program due to academic, behavioral, or circumstantial reasons. The program will heavily focus on social skills and academic interventions so that students who may wish to transition back to the traditional school setting or go on to complete post-secondary, career, or college experiences.
The CALP will be considered part of CHS, with accreditation under the high school’s Indiana Dept. of Education status.
“What we’ve come to realize is that our high school building is a phenomenal building, and we offer many things for many students and we do great work and we achieve at a higher level, but for whatever reason — and there’s a lot of reasons that this could fall into — some students need something extra,” Molnar said. “They need an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar that Concord High School provides.”
Molnar asserted that he doesn’t want the alternative program viewed as the place where bad kids go.
“We’re looking for an opportunity to find success for all our students,” he said. “We don’t want any student to drop out of high school.”
The program would be accessible to students based on five criteria as identified by the IDOE. Students that are at risk of dropping out of high school, falling behind academically, need flexible learning to earn income as they support their families, are facing expulsion, or have behavioral problems are among those who may qualify. Intervention teams that already explore options for students in need would incorporate the alternative learning program into their list of available interventions.
The program will be available to grades 9-12 initially but Molnar hopes the program can expand to allow for grades 6-8 in the future.
IDOE recommends a 15:1 student-teacher ratio which allows for more personalized interventions and the program would also feature trauma-informed practices.
“We need to make sure that we’re addressing some of the reasons that they were placed in an alternative setting,” Molnar said. “If it’s just designed to get credit recovery or credits, we’re not addressing the problem. We have the ultimate hope that in our alternative placement program, students could transition back to a traditional building… We want to be actively working on some of the issues, some of the choices they made in the first place that got them there, hopefully they could transition back, but if not, these are the students that are going to be entering our greater Elkhart community.”
Molnar explained that most students who are placed in an alternative setting don’t often move far from where they went to school.
“These are the kids that are going to be shopping next to us at Meijer,” he said. “We need to make sure that we’re building strong community members with them.”
The program will begin next school year.
Molnar asserted that the program will be intentional about which students are sent to alternative education.
Other items to come before the board include:
•The board also approved Molnar’s request to use certain extracurricular activities in place of fitness credits. CHS students will be permitted to use one semester of marching band class either a required Physical Education I/Physical Education II credit or an elective music credit, and students who complete an athletic season on a team may use season as a credit for either physical education course as well.
•CCS received a grant that is set to go toward major improvements at West Side Elementary School and South Side Elementary School. The federal Full Service Community Grant for $9.5 million will be distributed over the course of five years and is in partnership with Elkhart Community Schools.
CCS Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programming Lisa Kendall explained that the grant will support high-quality in- and out-of-school programming, family and community engagement, early childhood development, social health, nutrition, and mental health services, and transitions from elementary to intermediate schooling.
“There’s quite a bit of planning that needs to take place,” Kendall said.
Using the funding they will also hire two coordinators, one for each school, to oversee implementation. The hope is that the coordinators’ positions will naturally fit into the schools’ programming once systems are in place.