DUNLAP — A Concord high school teacher has been placed on leave and school officials have begun the process of terminating his employment following alleged inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.
According to a statement released by Concord Community Schools' Chief of Staff/Communications Coordinator Julie Beer, Andrew Cowells is the high school teacher who made the comments.
On Wednesday, Concord Community Schools administrators learned of inappropriate comments of a sexual nature made by Cowells, the statement reads. Concord Community Schools immediately reported the allegations to Concord Community Schools Police Department officers and the Department of Child Services. Additionally, school administrators began their own investigation.
"Cowells is prohibited from returning to any school premises or contacting any students, parents, or staff members," Beer stated in the release.
She also wrote, "The safety of our students is of utmost priority at Concord Community Schools. Any conduct that jeopardizes that will not be tolerated."
The statement later added, "Rest assured that any conduct that places our students at risk in any manner will be dealt with directly and severely. We are entrusted everyday with the safety and wellbeing of our community’s youth; we will not shirk that responsibility."
The matter remains under investigation by school and other officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.