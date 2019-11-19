Concord superintendent to retire

DUNLAP — Concord Community Schools Superintendent Tim Tahara has announced plans to retire, effective June 30, 2020.
Tahara said his decision was made after some time of reflection about the best interests of the students and staff of Concord Community Schools, and his desire for time with family who are on opposite sides of the country.
“I’ve said it before and will reiterate now — Concord is a special place filled with special people. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside this dedicated team of staff who work tirelessly to serve students and their families,” he said.
The Concord School Board accepted his request to retire during Monday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting. His retirement is effective June 30, 2020.
“Mr. Tahara’s retirement culminates a long and dedicated career in education. His 37 years of service to the students and staff of Concord Community Schools are greatly appreciated. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Board President Kami Wait.
Tahara began his career in education as a fifth-grade teacher at Concord Ox Bow Elementary in 1982. Prior to being named superintendent, he served as the assistant superintendent from 2010-2018.
Tahara lives in Elkhart with his wife, Denise, who works as the director of College and Career Readiness/Alternative School Coordinator at Concord Community Schools.
In his spare time, Tahara enjoys golf, cycling and visiting their adult children Ryan (Katie) Tahara in Oregon and Kurt (Alexis) Tahara in Georgia. He has one grandson, Davis, who is 2 years old.
Board members emphasized that despite this change in leadership, the district remains committed to the mission and vision outlined in the Concord Strategic Plan.
“We are in a time of leadership transition in our school district, but our focus remains on providing students the best education possible,” Wait said. “Together, we will keep moving forward.”
Assistant Superintendent Scott Kovatch will serve as acting superintendent until an interim has been named. In the near future, the school board will develop a timeline for the search of aTahara’s permanent replacement and start the hiring process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.