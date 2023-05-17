GOSHEN — Concord students are concerned that a longstanding flashing light at East Mishawaka Road and C.R. 111 isn’t a strong enough indicator for drivers, and they’re taking their concerns to the county for resolution.
Concord High School students Emanuel Campos, Viry Gomez, and Katie Mays attended the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting Monday morning to present the information they gathered, alleging that among a total of 25 reported crashes over the course of three years, 68% of those crashes were caused by a failure to yield at the intersection. Students assert that the issue isn’t a lack of regard, it’s that drivers simply can’t see the stop sign at the crossing.
We decided to test it out to see how far we can see the stop sign,” Campos said. “We went to the actual line that we had to stop.”
On both sides of the intersection, tree coverage left the stop sign almost completely hidden. Students also looked at the impact on pedestrians, especially students walking to the high school, with the lack of visibility.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick told the students that she expected that the county would be performing a traffic study to determine the best solution.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a contract with The Airmarking Co. for the annual pavement marking program for $491,257. The project will be paid for through the use of bonds.
• Commissioners also expressed support for an Elkhart County Council resolution for an additional term of membership with the Northern Indiana Regional Development Authority.