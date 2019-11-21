Concord students call for safer intersections, new sidewalk

GOSHEN — A group of Concord High School students piqued the interest in the Elkhart County commissioners in looking into proposed road safety improvements near their school.
Three groups of students, seniors from Matt Furfaro’s government class, gave presentations during the commissioners’ meeting Monday.
Ideas they presented called for a stop light at C.R. 20 and C.R. 111, a sidewalk along Mishawaka Road connecting two schools, and improving the intersection of C.R. 28 and C.R. 113.
Partners Vince Diaz and Cody Rucker sought the four-way stop at C.R. 20 and C.R. 111 with the intent to slow traffic down and prevent crashes.
Data they presented showed 31 crashes, including eight that resulted in incapacitating injuries, have occurred at the intersection in the past three years. The two also said approximately 10,662 vehicles cross the intersection per day, citing an average speed of nearly 50 mph.
The traffic situation there is dangerous for students walking to and from school and for drivers pulling onto C.R. 20 from residential locations, they argued.
Diaz recommended a stop light at the intersection.
“There’s a lot of accidents that have happened there, and we just want people to slow down,” Diaz said. “I think we really need to get this going, get people to look at this. I don’t want to see anybody getting hurt, I don’t want to see myself getting hurt.”
When asked, Diaz said he didn’t have time to delve into data on installing a light vs. stop signs, but he added he was informed the findings are about half-and-half.
Commissioner Mike Yoder said the county will look into the proposal, apparently resuming a previous examination of the intersection, according to discussion during the presentation.
PROPOSED SIDEWALK
Octavio Rodriguez spoke next, urging construction of a sidewalk along the south side of Mishawaka Road.
He proposed a 2.3-mile paved path stretching between Concord High School and West Side Elementary School. The sidewalk would improve safety for pedestrians, including students, who currently walk in grass along the side of the road as well as for bicyclists who use the road, Rodriguez said.
According to his findings, some trees and mailboxes would have to be removed to make way for a sidewalk, but said he didn’t look much into a cost estimate.
Yoder said Rodriguez’s proposal wasn’t the first to be made for a sidewalk there.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard from Concord students that this needs to be done,” Yoder said.
INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT
Partners Travis Herman and Logan Wittmer recommended enhancing the intersection of C.R. 113 and C.R. 28.
They described the location as too narrow for vehicles, along with bumpiness down a hill. Herman said three out of six crashes at the intersection result from motorists driving onto the shoulder.
The duo suggested trimming nearby trees back to improve visibility, as well as possibly adding a “Slow” sign or reducing the speed limit.
Katie Niblock, a county highway department engineer who hosted the students, told the commissioners department staff will give the proposals a more in-depth analysis on whether they could possibly evolve into new projects.
Niblcok explained the presentations were part of Furfaro’s overall class project where students pursue interests in departments of government. The students at Monday’s meeting chose to explore the workings of the highway department, and they developed their proposed projects from that.
She said the highway department has participated in the project for about the past five years.
