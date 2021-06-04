Walking into school after months of online learning, it was weird identifying a classmate by only their eyes, with half of their face covered by a surgical mask.
It was an eerie feeling, and almost unreal like in the movies. My senior year was supposed to be filled with memories that would last a lifetime, but at this rate I could tell that it was going to be everything but normal.
Transferring schools as a senior was already difficult enough, but having to make friends with a mask on and sitting far apart was almost impossible. It was even harder to adapt with half of the school attending on the opposite day. Now almost a year later with graduation coming up, I won’t even have crossed paths with half of my classmates.
When the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, I was sitting in a classroom when the principal came over the announcements. We were told that school would be online for the next three weeks due to a virus we knew very little about at the time. Those three weeks turned into the remainder of the school year, and I never stepped foot in that school again. I felt disconnected from my friends and extended family that I had seen typically almost every day.
I wasn’t even able to see my teacher’s faces, which was difficult especially since it was my junior year and I was taking AP courses.
My friends were losing everything from their senior prom, to their final sports season. It was devastating to watch them go through that. I can’t imagine what that would’ve felt like to leave high school without having the full experience.
LEANING ON FAMILY
As someone who always looks for the good in a situation, during all of this I still managed to find the positive in growing closer to my family. I am lucky enough to have a big family with my parents and four younger siblings.
We really leaned on each other to stay mentally stable and get through virtual school. Some hobbies that I developed with my family included baking, watching movies, and playing games. We had the same daily routine throughout the long months in the middle of the pandemic. After a while, it started to feel never-ending, like the movie “Groundhog Day.” This included playing a family game and watching an episode of “Baywatch” every night. We also went on a lot of walks together, to get out and enjoy the fresh air. Having my family to rely on kept me sane and I realized that there’s not much more in the world that I need.
Another positive experience that came out of the pandemic for me was being able to golf a lot more. Since school was virtual, I had all the time in the world to go out and practice.
Unlike the year before when there was no spring sports season, my team was fortunate enough to have a final golf season and use all of those extra hours to our advantage. That paid off as we became the first Concord girls golf team to advance to state. I had such a good season that I was able to receive an offer to play golf in college at Valparaiso University.
When I pictured my senior year, I thought of prom, football games, and spending time with all of my friends. But in the end, I’m happy with how my year turned out, and I was lucky enough to still have a sports season and a graduation. As I graduate from Concord and head off to college in the fall, I look forward to meeting new people this time, hopefully without a mask.
