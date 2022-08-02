ELKHART — Tara Towner has been selected to serve as a member of the Concord School Board.
Towner will fill the vacant school board seat created by the resignation of board member Kelly Barr who recently relocated to a home outside of the district boundaries.
Towner was selected to fulfill the remainder of Barr’s term, which runs through Dec. 31. Towner will serve alongside current school board members Kami Wait, Jennifer Davis, Jared Sponseller, and Tim Yoder.
Towner was announced as the new board member at Monday's school board meeting, and will take the oath of office prior to her first board meeting on Aug.15.
“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Towner to our school board,” board president Kami Wait said. “She has a positive outlook and great listening skills that we know will serve her well in this role. She’s vested in the future of Concord Community Schools and we appreciate the knowledge and dedication she will bring to our board.”
Five District 1 residents applied for the open school board seat.
“We were impressed by everyone who applied for this position, but Mrs. Towner’s perspective as a parent, school volunteer, and her background in finance stood out among the rest,” Wait said.
Towner has lived in the Concord Community Schools district for nearly eight years. She and her husband, Joe, are the parents of Elijah, a seventh-grader at Concord Junior High School, and Eden, a sixth-grader at Concord Intermediate School.
Towner served as a volunteer, secretary, and for two years as the president of the South Side Elementary School PTO. She has also worked as a substitute in the office at Concord High School and Concord Intermediate School.
“I am a person who wants to help and create a school for my children that encourages them to grow and push themselves beyond what they thought was possible. Not only do I want that for my children — but for all of the kids who enter the doors of Concord schools. The only way to help make this difference is to roll up your sleeves and do the hard work, and that is something I am looking forward to being a part of,” Towner said.
Towner is employed as a bookkeeper by West on Warren in Middlebury.