ELKHART — At the Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night, two-year board member Kelly Barr announced to the board that they will need to find a replacement for her on the board.
Barr announced that she is relocating and the home she’s purchased is outside of the district. While Barr was located in District 2, the position vacancy will be for District 1.
The district’s communication specialist Julie Beer explained that this is because another board member who had lived in District 1, moved to District 2. Concord Community School’s board of trustees has two districts — separated by the tracks in Dunlap. The seat to be filled is on the west side of the tracks, where South Side and West Side schools reside.
“Our district lines for the elementary school split at the tracks that run through Dunlap,” Beer explained. “The board can only have a maximum of three people on one side of the tracks.”
Barr’s term continues through Dec. 31 so the replacement board member’s would also.
Superintendent Dan Funston explained that state law requires the remaining board member to fill the vacancy by vote, appointing a person to finish out the term.
Applicants must be a registered voter, at least 21 years old, have lived in Indiana for two years and a resident of Concord Community Schools’ District 1 for at least one year, and they also must not have been employed with nor have relative employed by Concord Community Schools, including descendants, parents, spouse or spouse’s descendants.
Those interested in being considered should apply via email to Carla Warren at cwarren@concord.k12.in.us to receive the application information. The application will require a letter of interest and a completed questionnaire which will be directed to the superintendent.
“We want a turnaround pretty quickly,” Beer added, stating that Barr’s last day is Aug. 2, and the board wants full membership by the start of school, which for Concord, is Aug. 17
Applications are due by 3 p.m. July 28.
Candidates should be available for initial interviews on Aug. 1.