DUNLAP — Concord Community Schools announced Thursday that all students will be returning to a hybrid format beginning Monday due to the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district. This format will remain in effect until the end of the current semester.
Concord South Side will remain fully virtual for one more week. On Nov. 16, Concord South Side will return to the hybrid format.
Students will be placed in the same Hybrid A/B groups as they were at the beginning of the school year. Group A (last names A-K) will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and Group B (last names L-Z) will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all grades.
For more information, contact Concord Community Schools.
