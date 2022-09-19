ELKHART — Students at Concord are seeing increases in the number of college and career-ready opportunities available to them.
During the Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, board members and attendees learned about several programs already implemented and several on the way.
Hundreds of students at Concord High School are involved in a range of programs from Minuteman U to Building Trades to Work-Based Learning. Many attended the meeting to explain exactly what they do during the day to the board.
In the Work-Based Learning program, a total of 87 students learn about careers from 50 different business partners, with health care as the largest group. There are even three interning at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
Paloma Aguilar, who interns at Elkhart Hospital, explained that she’s found ways to be helpful at the hospital while she learns some of what it takes to be a nurse.
“I got to experience this thing with a family that only spoke Spanish and I got to translate for them,” she explained. “Just seeing the smile on their face knowing that someone was understanding them because of the language barrier at the hospital setting because they only have one translator at the hospital, it just made me go home and feel a lot better about everything.”
Building Trades is partnering with Habitat for Humanity. With two constructions, two classes and seven principles of construction classes, the program boasts a total of 196 students.
“It’s definitely a skill that will be applicable later in life,” CHS Principal Seth Molnar said.
New this year, the high school started a biomedical program that currently has 121 students. The Project Lead the Way class is called “Principles of Biomedical Science” and teaches students to study a crime scene, diagnose and treat patients, track and contain a medical outbreak at a local hospital, and more.
“These are real-life, project-based learning scenarios that the students are working through to really get that first-hand experience in biomedical,” Molnar said.
College and Career Readiness/Alternative School Coordinator Denise Tahara told the board that the district was one of 12 partner schools to be approved this year for the Urban College Acceleration Network through the Center of Excellence in Leadership and Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis. They’ll partner with a mentor school to them future develop the district’s early college program.
“This kind of piggies on our early college model,” she explained.
The goal for Concord, Tahara said, will be packaging a series of classes totaling 30 credits to provide students with a complete freshman year of college by high school graduation, known as Indiana College Core.
The newest incoming higher education project for the district will be offered thanks to a grant provided by the Indiana Department of Education. The Employability Skills Innovation & Implementation Grant will be available for two years, supporting the cost of training for and training of trainers in order to keep the program going, and aiming creating a Project-Based Learning model for understanding and demonstrating a variety of employability skills — specifically communication, collaboration, and work ethic. Employability Skills Innovation & Implementation Grant will be aimed primarily at freshmen and they’ll also offer micro-credentialing.
In addition to career-ready and early college options, for students looking for additional AP credits, the board also approved the annual memorandum of understanding with Indiana Online. The program offers online programming for students who wish to take more courses, or need to due to scheduling conflicts.