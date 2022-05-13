ELKHART — On Friday, students from both Elizabeth King's Concord Ox Bow Elementary School and Christina Chapman's Concord South Side Elementary School high-ability fourth-grade classes launched a weather balloon from the soccer field at Ox Bow Elementary.
The event was the sixth time a weather balloon had been launched from the school grounds. The balloon is equipped with a global positioning satellite (GPS) tracker along with a GoPro to record the trip.
Throughout the school year the students have learned about layers of the atmosphere, the forces of the atmosphere, geography, and how to file a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).
The students have been working on the project for about four months. There will be an additional launch May 20.
To track the weather balloon from today's launch visit https://flights.arhab.org/ and click the link for Google Maps and it is labeled “Elizabeth King, N9QIE-11.”