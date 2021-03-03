GOSHEN — Concord school board members have added their voices to calls for Indiana to consider teachers a priority for receiving COVID-19 vaccines on the level of doctors and first responders. The move comes as the White House plans to fast-track vaccines to educators through a federal program.
The Concord Community Schools board passed a resolution Monday that urges Gov. Eric Holcomb to classify teachers and school staff as priorities who should join a list of workers, including physicians, health care staff, police, firefighters and EMTs, now eligible to receive vaccines.
The resolution designates district teachers as “frontline” workers who are under pressure to return to classrooms.
“The board recognizes the teachers and employees of Concord Community Schools as frontline workers who ensure in-person learning five days per week,” the document states, while also noting the district is joining similar calls by school corporations statewide. “The board recognizes an increased pressure is being placed on school districts to return to in-person learning, and recognizing the importance of Concord Community Schools to offer the safest in-person learning environment, in the best interest of all stakeholders.”
Goshen’s school board passed a similar resolution last week, asking Holcomb to make teachers and staff priorities for COVID vaccines.
Whether the Fairfield Community Schools board will also pursue the issue is not known. Board president Marilee Keim declined to comment Wednesday, saying she can’t speak on behalf of the other board members.
So far, state leaders have not updated the eligibility list to include teachers as priorities.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait says the state’s hands are tied by its current vaccine supply. As a result, distributions are targeted at health care workers, first responders and residents in long-term care facilities as priorities. Residents aged 50 and older are also eligible now after the state opened vaccines up to a new age group Wednesday. The previous age range was 55 and older.
Wait cautioned that even if school systems are successful in persuading the governor to include teachers and staff as priority workers, the vaccination schedule for currently eligible residents is booked out through the rest of this month.
But Wait noted the federal government intends to provide some relief to states and teachers by fast-tracking vaccines for educators through pharmacies.
“I think the states will continue to work on the population with the highest risk, and the federal government is stepping in to get shots in the arms of teachers to get kids back to school,” Dr. Wait said.
Calling them “essential workers,” President Biden on Tuesday laid out a plan for educators nationwide to receive at least one shot by the end of this month. As part of that plan, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will prioritize vaccines for teachers, staff and childcare program workers, according to information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
Educators will be able to make appointments to get inoculations at participating pharmacies. The CDC’s site show Walmart, Meijer and Kroger pharmacies are the participating stores in Indiana.
Dr. Wait pointed out the resolutions by the Goshen and Concord school boards were passed before Biden announced the new federal plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.