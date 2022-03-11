ELKHART — Students at Concord High School donated more than $1,000 toward Church Community Services for the opportunity to watch a March Madness shoot out.
“Whoever brings in five cans or $5 gets a ticket to see go see the game during CRT or homeroom,” said Alex Davis, Senior advisor for Concord’s Student Council's Community Service Committee.
Four well-known students were chosen from the senior class — two boys and two girls — to compete in a March Madness shoot out. Students chosen were Andres Dixon and Malachi Emmons for the boys’ competition, and Lynnsey Delio and Kiran Stauffer for the girls’ competition.
“We wanted something that would get our students to, first of all donate, but also have fun with,” said senior Student Council member Kennedy Stewart.
Students voted for between the four for the individual they thought would be the overall winner of the shoot out by donating money or canned goods. Proceeds for the event will go to Church Community Services
Students who donated $5 or five canned goods were permitted to come down to the gym during CRT (homeroom) to watch the competition.
“Here at Concord, we love competitions,” said Marley Kattau, freshman. “We’re very competitive people, all of us, the whole community. I thought having seniors do it was a nice way to say, ‘Thank you for being at Concord.’”
Each student athlete participated in a one-minute event where they will shot as many baskets as possible. Matchups were determined by gender. The winner of the first round then competed against each other.
In the boys’ competition, Dixon; and in the girls’, Delio. Delio was the overall winner of the competition.
“I think this went really well,” said sophomore council member Brady VanKirk. “We did a lot better than we did last year.”
Over $1,000 was raised, although canned good donation numbers are not yet available.
