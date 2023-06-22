ELKHART — Residents managed to escape a burning home with no injuries Wednesday, but their dog is unaccounted for.
Concord Township Fire Chief Phil Sumpter said the wind caused the fire to spread more quickly at 58093 C.R. 9, Elkhart. It was too dangerous to go inside the home, so all work had to be done outside, he said. Sumpter called the house a “complete loss.”
Concord firefighters were called at 4:56 p.m. to the home, which was engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Concord, Baugo and Harrison townships arrived at the scene quickly and stayed until 9:15 p.m.
Sumpter said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this point and remains under investigation.