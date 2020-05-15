ELKHART — Following a decision by the University of Notre Dame to prohibit in-person events for June and July, Concord High School officials announced Friday a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
“We know this is disappointing news for our graduates and their families, but part of what makes CHS a special place is the resilience of our students and staff, especially when we face trying times together,” Concord High School Principal Dr. Lisa Kendall said. “Our seniors know and understand these are unprecedented times and have shown great strength in navigating this situation with us.”
A Senior Virtual Walk Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. During the event, seniors and five family members will be given the opportunity to walk across a graduation stage and pose for a photo wearing their cap and gown. Families are encouraged to gather video footage of the event and share it with a company that will compile the video for use in the virtual ceremony, school officials state in a news release.
School officials state the virtual ceremony will ensure the safety of all students and families, while providing graduates an opportunity to celebrate with family and mark the occasion with video and photographs on the graduation stage. Families of seniors will receive information from the company about how to upload photos and videos. Additional details about the virtual ceremony will be shared as they become available.
Kendall noted appreciation for the outpouring of support from families, many who suggested creative ideas for celebrating the Class of 2020 if an in-person event was prohibited.
Last year, Concord moved graduation ceremonies to Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion. Previous commencement ceremonies were held on the football field or in the gymnasium at the high school.
“One of the main reasons we made the decision to relocate graduation to Notre Dame was due to not having enough space on campus to safely and comfortably accommodate our approximately 400 graduates and their families each year,” Kendall explained. “The safety and well-being of our students and their families is of utmost importance and our decision was made with that in mind.”
Creative solutions such as a drive-in viewing or in-person event on Jake Field pose safety as it would not be possible to maintain appropriate social distancing with the space available. Additionally, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state only allows social gatherings of up to 250 people until at least July 4, with the possibility of returning to previous restrictions. His plan also requires that all public school campuses be closed through June 30.
“Based on the unpredictability of the weather and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that the best way to honor our students is to do a virtual ceremony that can be shared with their entire family,” Kendall said. “Making this decision was challenging for all involved, but allows families to make definitive plans on how to celebrate their graduate.”
The Class of 2020 will be remembered not only for their accomplishments during their time at Concord, but for the manner in which they conducted themselves through this difficult time, she said.
“We’ve encouraged our graduates to look upon this season in their lives as part of the journey and, with the help of our community, have showered them in support and love as they move onto the next stage of life,” Kendall said. “We’re proud of them and look forward to hearing of their many achievements to come.”
