ELKHART — With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a stop to their plans for a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony, members of the Concord High School Class of 2020 celebrated Monday with what many considered to be the next best thing: a Senior Virtual Walk Day.
During the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school, graduating seniors and five family members were given the opportunity to walk across a graduation stage and pose for a photo wearing their cap and gown.
School corporation officials chose the Virtual Walk Day option, which required each group to stay in their car until the previous group had completed their walk, in an effort to ensure the safety of all students and families while still providing graduates an opportunity to celebrate with family and mark the occasion with video and photographs on the graduation stage.
During the walk, families were also encouraged to gather video footage of the event which will then be shared with a company that will compile the video for use in a “virtual” graduation ceremony to be held at a later date.
“All students will receive a link in their emails to submit those videos. So, the families are tasked with doing that part of the process for us,” said Julie Beer, communications coordinator for Concord Community Schools. “Then once it’s all complete, we’ll be sharing it out via probably student email, as well as social media and all of those sorts of things.
“And families will receive that for free, which is really neat,” she added of the virtual ceremony. “We found a way to be able to make that possible for students so that they can hold on to this forever, which is unique, because it’s not something we would have been able to do previously.”
According to Beer, the school corporation currently plans on selecting a specific date during which the virtual graduation ceremony will be streamed live for families, though the exact date of that event has not yet been decided.
“Our plan is to find a way to stream it live for families so that they can sit at home and participate and celebrate with their graduate,” Beer said. “However, we also want to provide it recorded as well, because we realize not everyone is going to be available at any time we would pick to do that. As far as a final date, it’s down to two options, and we’ll be sharing that out to families probably later this week.”
SOMETHING TO REMEMBER
Among those graduating seniors to step across the stage was Axel Pineda, who said he hadn’t expected to get any type of graduation ceremony at all due to the pandemic, which made Monday’s event all the more special.
“When all this happened, I didn’t expect us to walk across the stage because of the whole pandemic all over the world. So, it’s exciting,” he said of the event. “It’s something new. It’s different. But at least I get to say that I actually graduated and walked across the stage.”
Graduating senior Jalyn Robinson offered a similar sentiment.
“I mean, it’s not ideal, but I’m still glad that they made it pretty special for us as seniors with this event, and then also when we picked up our cap and gown, they made it pretty special for us. So, I’m pretty happy about that,” she said. “It’s definitely better than not getting anything at all.”
Jalyn’s father, Michael Robinson, said he too was happy with how the event turned out, and feels it will give the graduating seniors something to reminisce about and bond over in the years to come.
“We didn’t really know what to expect, but I think they did a good job of making it as normal as possible with all of this,” Michael said. “And in the future, this generation will look back, and this is going to be the event of their youth. I mean, 20 years ago it was 9/11, and the generation before that it was Vietnam. This is their cross to bear, you could say.”
“So, I think in a way it makes it even more special,” added Jalyn’s mother, Raina. “They’ll have something to talk about in the future.”
The Concord school corporation had originally planned on hosting its 2020 graduation ceremony at Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion, which it did in 2019.
However, this year university leadership ultimately decided to prohibit all in-person events for June and July due to the pandemic, forcing the school corporation to go with a different plan.
Additionally, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state only allows social gatherings of up to 250 people until at least July 4, with the possibility of returning to previous restrictions. His plan also requires that all public school campuses be closed through June 30.
“Based on the unpredictability of the weather and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that the best way to honor our students is to do a virtual ceremony that can be shared with their entire family,” Concord High School Principal Lisa Kendall said in a provided statement. “Making this decision was challenging for all involved, but allows families to make definitive plans on how to celebrate their graduate.”
The Class of 2020 will be remembered not only for their accomplishments during their time at Concord, but for the manner in which they conducted themselves through this difficult time, she added.
“We’ve encouraged our graduates to look upon this season in their lives as part of the journey and, with the help of our community, have showered them in support and love as they move onto the next stage of life,” she said. “We’re proud of them and look forward to hearing of their many achievements to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.