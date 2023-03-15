ELKHART — Hundreds of coins were donated during Concord High School’s Dime-At-A-Time event on Wednesday. The activity is just one of many within the school’s spirit days held to support its annual food drive.
Concord High School Student Body president Matthew Daub explained that Dime-At-A-Time has been going on for several years, and springs from the idea that if each student donated just a dime, the impact on families in need would be tremendous.
“Obviously we’re not just accepting dimes, but that is the mission behind it,” Daub said. “It started with the idea that if each person brought a dime, we could make such a big impact together.”
The activity is just one facet of the school’s annual food drive, which supports Church Community Services.
Student council members went around the school during the school’s resource period gathering the change. Daub went on to explain that, while food donations are also accepted, CCS can buy more food with funds than a layman can.
“It’s a great way to help our community out, but also to teach our students about the impact of giving and giving back to our community,” Daub said.
Last year, the district raised $1,693 and collected 6,758 pounds of food. Many times, the other schools within the district also participated throughout March. This year, Concord East Side and Concord Intermediate were able to participate. Non-perishable food item donations will be accepted at all three schools, and funds can be donated online at http://bit.ly/minutemenfooddrive.
Daub said Concord wants their fundraiser to focus on items the food pantry is most in need of. The student council created spirit days to identify to students which days which items should be brought in.
Monday was West Coast Warm Weather Warm — bring in peanut butter. Tuesday was AmeriCANa Day — bring in cans of soup. Wednesday was Gold Rush Day — bring in spare cash. Thursday is Cowgirl/Cowboy Day — bring in rice and beans. Friday will be Lucky Day — bring in Lucky Charms (and other cereals). Each day also boasts spirit wear-related to the day.
“We could really use community help with this event,” Daub added. “A large percentage of our school population is on free and reduced lunch, so the people that we are helping are people walking in our halls every day.”
In addition, next Tuesday CHS National Honor Society will host its annual blood drive with the Red Cross. Community donation slots are from 3- 6 p.m. and there are still spots open.