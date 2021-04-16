Concord Fire Department acquires new vehicle

Concord Township Fire Department Chief Phil Sumpter supervises the use of the deck gun on its new pumper truck Friday at Concord fire's Station One, located at 23625 C.R. 18 in Elkhart. The new truck is a 2021 Sutphen Custom Pumper capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per minute through the deck gun. The total cost of the truck was about $525,000.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

ELKHART — Concord Township Fire Department recently welcomed a new addition to its fleet.

“This is our first new fire engine since 1997," said Chief Phil Sumpter. "According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, they should be replaced every 20 years, with a max life of 25 years, so we’re coming pretty close to that. 

“It's a 2021 Sutphen Custom Pumper. It holds 1,000 gallons of water with a 1,500 gallons per minute pump. It's got all LED lighting. It is super quiet. It's purpose is getting manpower. We’re also going to use it as a rescue-type vehicle, equipped with rescue tools on there for car accidents and that kind of thing."

Sumpter added that not only is the new truck  benefiting his department, but also the community with a more reliable, updated and safer apparatus.

With expected add-ons, Sumpter said the truck, which arrived on Wednesday, is expected to cost approximately $525,000. It is expected to go into service on Monday.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you