Concord Fire Department acquires new vehicle

Concord Township Fire Department Chief Phil Sumpter supervises the use of the deck gun on its new pumper truck Friday at Concord fire's Station One, located at 23625 C.R. 18 in Elkhart. The new truck is a 2021 Sutphen Custom Pumper capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per minute through the deck gun. The total cost of the truck was about $525,000.