Concord Fire Department acquires new vehicle

ELKHART — Concord Township Fire Department recently welcomed a new addition to its fleet.
“This is our first new fire engine since 1997," said Chief Phil Sumpter. "According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, they should be replaced every 20 years, with a max life of 25 years, so we’re coming pretty close to that.
“It's a 2021 Sutphen Custom Pumper. It holds 1,000 gallons of water with a 1,500 gallons per minute pump. It's got all LED lighting. It is super quiet. It's purpose is getting manpower. We’re also going to use it as a rescue-type vehicle, equipped with rescue tools on there for car accidents and that kind of thing."
Sumpter added that not only is the new truck benefiting his department, but also the community with a more reliable, updated and safer apparatus.
With expected add-ons, Sumpter said the truck, which arrived on Wednesday, is expected to cost approximately $525,000. It is expected to go into service on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.