ELKHART — A Concord educator has been honored by Indiana Schools Speech & Debate Association for her work in the field.
Concord High School English Teacher Kim Nonnenmacher has been selected as the 2022-2023 National Federal of State High School Association (NFHS) Indiana Speech/Debate Educator of the Year.
Nonnenmacher has coached in Indiana for the past 24 years, helping Concord qualify students for national competitions every year since 2009.
“She’s become a perennial presenter at the ISSDA Coaches’ Conference, offering her expertise to new coaches in the New Coach Academy track while also serving as a member of the broadcasting committee, helping create the Broadcasting artifacts for the sectional and state tournaments,” a press release from the ISSDA stated.
She is an NSDA 2 Diamond Coach who continues to serve both her students and the state of Indiana with the goal of promoting the activity.
At the ISSDA State Speech & Debate Finals, Concord students under Nonnenmacher also received distinctions. They include:
Sage Borkholder, Semi-Finalist in Original Oratory and Semi-Finalist in Broadcasting; Madyson Replogle, Quarter-Finalist in Original Performance and Quarter-Finalist in Dramatic Interpretation; Alayna Rhoades, Program Oral Interp; and Paige Martin, Quarter Finalist in Humorist Interpretation.