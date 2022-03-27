ELKHART — Concord Junior High School hosted its annual Make-A-Wish 5K run and fun walk to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation over the weekend.
“Our whole goal is to teach kids about philanthropy,” said Katie Shelton, an eighth-grade science teacher at Concord Junior High and Make-A-Wish volunteer sponsor. “We want students to learn how important it is to give of yourself without expecting anything in return. That was the notion in 1995 when this whole fundraiser came about and so we want to carry and continue on with that mission today.”
Through the entire month of March, the school hosts a fundraiser for the nationwide nonprofit, aimed at granting wishes to children with a critical illness aged two through 18 years old.
“I have noticed kids are coming to life because of this, giving them something to hope in, and to wish for,” CJHS Principal Betsy McEachern said. “Coming off a year and a half of being in isolation on and off, I think this has been a good opportunity for them to come back together and for us as a school community and as a larger community to be focused on something that we’re all working towards together. I think this is the first thing we’ve gotten to do that feels normal. This is something for them to be excited about and it’s something beyond ourselves.”
Since 1995 the junior high has raised more than $430,000. This year, they hope to raise another $30,000 to $40,000.
This year’s fundraiser is supporting two children in the area primarily, 11-year-old Jack, and 14-year-old Reed, who was added to the school’s Wish fundraiser later in the month.
“I like that our school gets involved with this because not a lot of schools get involved and I think that our school getting involved is important,” said Angel Rodriguez, eighth-grader at CJHS.
Jack was able to be present for the school’s Make-A-Wish opening ceremonies at the beginning of the month.
“I’m so thankful our students got a chance to see him,” McEachern said. “It helps put a purpose or relevance to what we’re doing.”
Students learn about the children, their needs and their wishes, which helps to push them to toward their goal.
“I know that Reed wants to be a train conductor for a day and honk the horn on the train, and I know that Jack wants to go to California and experience a car show,” said Igor Kaziuka, a seventh-grader at CJHS.
All month long CJHS students and administrators have been hosting activities to help raise money for Make-A-Wish and meet their goal.
“Make-A-Wish is really good — I like it,” Kaziuka said, adding that a dance, food sales and basketball tournaments were part of the event. “It’s just a really fun experience.”
At the Wednesday closing ceremonies, the total funds raised will be announced, but for the race alone approximately 275 race participants joined in and donated.
Event sponsor Chief Ice Cream of Goshen was also a vendor for the event, along with Keim’s Elephant Ear Express of South Bend, Ben’s Pretzels, Saca Los Tacos of Goshen, and Jack’s Donuts of South Bend.
