ELKHART — While the show must go on, Concord High School’s annual Christmas Spectacular will be going virtual this year due to safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While originally planned as a live performance at the district’s Beickman Performing Arts Center, this year’s show, titled “Christmas Spectacular Highlights: Past and Present,” will instead premier online at 8 tonight, and will incorporate a mixture of pre-recorded live performances from the district’s current music students coupled with archival footage from past Christmas Spectaculars dating as far back as 1988.
“This year was supposed to be our 50th Anniversary Christmas Spectacular, and it was supposed to be held in our newly renovated Beickman Performing Arts Center. And then when, obviously, COVID-19 hit, it kind of altered our plans,” said Scott Spradling, director of music for Concord Community Schools. “We realized that we needed to think differently. So, we brought in some of our small groups and recorded them, and then where we would normally have our big groups, we ended up going back into the archives and pulling out some historical performances from previous Christmas Spectaculars. So, what people are going to see is, we call it Christmas Spectacular Highlights, and it’s going to be performers from both the past and the present.
“So, it’s going to look just like a regular Christmas Spectacular, except you’re going to be at home in your pajamas,” he added of the virtual show. “And the earliest performance we’ll have on this, it’ll be from 1988, and then we’ll have performances from the 1990s, and the early 2000s, all the way up to present day.”
WHAT TO EXPECT
According to Spradling, this year’s show will be a little more than two hours long, which is typical for the annual program.
“The first half of the show is all related to what we call secular music, or just typical Christmas songs,” Spradling said. “Then the second half is what we call the Spirit of Christmas, which does involve music that represents different cultures and how they celebrate this time of year. And then they’ll also see our Nativity scene that we started doing back in 2016.”
As an added treat, Spradling noted that the show will also feature a unique performance of the classic song “White Christmas” featuring combined footage from multiple past performances of the song.
“We do ‘White Christmas’ every year at the end of the first half of our show, and what our video editor has done is he’s actually spliced multiple ‘White Christmas’ performances together. So, it sounds like one tune, but it’s actually different people performing, different eras, everything. It’s really fascinating,” Spradling said. “So, altogether, it’s a great variety of Christmas tunes that they’ll get to hear, and then the second half, as I said, is a little more serious, and deals more with the celebration of the holiday season through different cultures.”
HOW TO VIEW
To access the show, viewers will first need to purchase a digital ticket by visiting https://concordmusic.anywhereseat.com/.
Cost will be $10 for digital access, and viewers will also be able to purchase a DVD of the show for $15, or a combination of both the digital ticket and DVD for $20.
“In the past, the Christmas Spectacular has been a traditional family event that people came to, and we’d sell 2,000 to 3,000 tickets over five performances. Obviously we can’t do that this year, so we wanted to make sure that the community at least knew that there is a Christmas Spectacular, and they can watch it in the comfort of their home safely,” Spradling said of the plan. “So, it’s going to premier Thursday night at 8 p.m., and one of the things I want to clarify about that is, it’s a digital access, and once you have that access, literally they can watch it any time they want. So, they don’t actually have to watch it on Thursday. That’s just when it premiers. But it can be watched whenever they want, as many times as they want.”
And as with previous Christmas Spectaculars, Spradling explained that the money raised through the program’s virtual ticket and DVD sales will go right back into the district’s music program.
“Obviously, with the way things are this year, performing groups are kind of taking a hit,” Spradling said. “If people were to buy a ticket normally, it would be $6. And if you think two people normally would come together, that $12. So, this year the entire family can access the show for less than the price of two tickets, which we think it’s a pretty good deal.”
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://concordmusic.anywhereseat.com/.
