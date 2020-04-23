ELKHART — Dan Funston has been hired as superintendent of Concord Community Schools.
Funston was selected Monday by the Concord school board.
Board members selected Funston, 45, based on his extensive instructional leadership roles across all grade levels, strength in collaboration and focus on increasing student learning and achievement, according to a statement from the school board. His start date is July 1.
“I am honored to have been chosen as the new superintendent of Concord Community Schools and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents and greater Concord community,” Funston said. “I’m committed to providing all students with an exceptional educational experience and look forward to working alongside Concord’s talented staff to support student learning.”
For the past four years as Superintendent of Concord Community Schools in Concord, Michigan, he has been involved in the development of programs focused on curriculum, student learning and achievement, professional development for staff, technology, and college and career readiness supports for students.
He has served as a teacher, principal, and district administrator in several school districts, including Northern Wells Community Schools, John Glenn School Corp., and Plymouth Community Schools. He also worked as the director of eLearning for Five-Star Technology Solutions.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Tri-State University, and a master’s degree in secondary administration from Indiana University Fort Wayne. He obtained his superintendent’s license from Ball State University in July 2015.
In his role as superintendent of Concord Community Schools, Funston will oversee daily operations in the 5,200-student district located between Elkhart and Goshen. He will manage a staff of more than 700 people across seven school buildings and the central office.
“We look forward to welcoming Dan Funston to our organization and to the families that we serve,” Concord school board president Kami Wait said. “Dan stood out among the highly qualified field of candidates for his passion and proven track record in making student-focused decisions that support academic success. His strengths as a communicator and a collaborative leader focused on building positive relationships will continue Concord’s successes.”
Funston and his wife, Heidi, have been married for nearly 23 years. They have three children: Dane, who will be a freshman at Western Michigan University in the fall; Joel, who will be a junior at Eastern Michigan University; and Sarah, who will attend seventh grade at Concord Junior High School in the fall, the school board’s release states.
In his spare time, Funston enjoys spending time with his family, coaching youth basketball, and fishing with his sons.
Funston was chosen from 16 applicants.
Funston’s three-year contract is effective from July 1 to June 30, 2023. The superintendent will be paid a base salary of $152,000 per year. The contract also includes fringe benefits of retirement fund contributions, medical insurance, long-term disability insurance, and life insurance.
In December, board members appointed Dr. Denise Seger, the district’s chief human resources officer, to serve as interim superintendent
