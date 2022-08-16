ELKHART — Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees questioned Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Kent Myers as to why sixth-grade textbook rental fees were significantly lower than other K-6 textbook rental fees in the district during the Monday night board meeting.
“Sixth grade seems a little bit low,” board member Jared Sponseller said.
While fourth and fifth-grade textbook rental fees were almost $145, and other grades hovered between $129 to $142, sixth-grade fees are $107.49.
“Our new literacy program that we approved recently is more of a digital resource and therefore the paper costs are not there,” Myers explained. “We also use a social studies text that is free-use. We gather those items through different free-use areas and we feel like that better suits our students.”
It was also explained to the board that Indiana is one of just seven states that have textbook rental fees directed at parents.
The board also stated that with the surplus that the state legislature, Concord will be lobbying alongside the Indiana School Board Association to make textbook rental fees more affordable overall.
Myers told the board that while overall, rental fees are higher than in previous years, the change is on par with other districts’ fee increases in recent years.
Newly selected school board member Tara Towner was sworn in during the Monday night meeting. She fills the seat opened when former schoolboard member Kelly Barr relocated to a home outside of the district. Barr had been the board secretary; Sponseller was chosen to fill the position.