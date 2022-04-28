ELKHART — Concord Community Schools is developing a new strategic plan and has created a survey to gather input from the community about the future of education at Concord schools.
The Concord Community Schools Strategic Plan will be used to prioritize goals for the school district for the years 2022-2027.
"As we began the strategic planning process, we were very intentional about finding ways to be as inclusive as possible in gathering feedback from our various stakeholder groups," Superintendent Dan Funston said. "In addition to the nearly 200 people who've already participated in one of our previous strategic planning events, this survey will incorporate the voices of school staff, parents, students, business and civic leaders, and other interested members of the public."
The survey can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/ConcordSurvey2022 now through May 13.
"We invite all of our stakeholders to work together with us in the development of this plan that will help support the future of our district and the opportunities we afford both the current and future generations of Concord students," Funston said.
Concord is partnering with Indianapolis-based strategic planning group SmallBox to facilitate the planning process and this survey.
