ELKHART — Multiple area fire departments fought a business fire in the Concord area early Tuesday afternoon.
The building occupied by Inspire Athletics, a gymnastics studio at 24615 C.R. 45, caught fire shortly after 1 p.m. Concord Township, Baugo Township and Harrison Township fire departments reported to the blaze, with at least one Goshen Fire Department vehicle also on scene. Traffic was blocked off along C.R. 45 in both directions.
Jack Waite owns the building and leases it to Inspire Athletics. He described the situation as a "total shock."
"My son just came back and noticed the building was on fire," Waite said. "Luckily the building was empty."
As of 2:10 p.m. hazy smoke still lingered off the north corner of the aluminum structure, with at least one fire ladder company nearby. At about 2:23 p.m., crews began to head back inside to look for hot spots, including from insulation tucked between the building beams.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Inspire Athletics posted the following message on their Facebook page at about 2 p.m.
"We regret to inform you that due to a fire at our gymnastics facility, all classes are canceled until further notice. The safety of our clients, staff, and community is our top priority, and we will take every necessary step to address the situation. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and apologize for any disruption to your routine. We will provide updates as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Thank you for being a valued member of our community."