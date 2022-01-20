ELKHART — Five people have been named to new leadership roles for Concord Community Schools, according to a news release.
Kendall to replace vacant district leadership seat
Dr. Lisa Kendall, currently the principal at Concord High School, has been promoted to fill the vacant district leadership position at the Concord Education Center as the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programming, effective July 1.
In her new role, Kendall will focus on developing college and career opportunities for students through dual credit, STEM, career exploration, and apprenticeships. Forging community partnerships and supporting high-quality programming for students at all levels will also be emphasized in this role.
Kendall will remain in her current role until the end of June.
“Dr. Kendall has shown immense leadership in her role as principal of Concord High School for the past four years and we are grateful for her willingness to take on this new challenge that will benefit all students at Concord Community Schools,” Superintendent Dan Funston said.
Myers adds instructional leadership to his role
Mr. Kent Myers, newly named the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, will shift much of his focus to overseeing instructional leadership for Concord Community Schools, effective immediately.
Myers is currently serving as Director of Exceptional Learners, which includes overseeing programming in the areas of special education, English language learners, high ability and reading and math intervention.
Moving ahead he will broaden his role to emphasize the academic achievement of all Concord students through strong curriculum, instruction, and assessment.
“Mr. Myers is an experienced administrator who believes passionately that all students can learn at high levels,” Funston said. “We are extremely pleased to have him in this role where he can even more directly impact the academic achievement of Concord students.”
Nixon appointed Director of Special Education
Trisha Nixon, who currently serves as Assistant Director of Special Education, will take over directing the special education department at Concord, effective immediately.
Nixon will continue her focus on ensuring high-quality special education programming for students at Concord, including managing individualized education programs for the district and assisting with student placement.
The Assistant Director of Special Education position will remain vacant as a cost-saving measure.
“Mrs. Nixon has shown through her work in serving families of special education students a desire to grow in her role and have a lasting impact on the programming offered at Concord,” Funston said. “We are grateful for her leadership in this area.”
Brock officially named Concord West Side principal
Jessica Brock was appointed as the interim principal for West Side Elementary School in October after then-principal Mr. Gerard Donlon announced his retirement.
Effectively immediately, Brock will officially take over as principal of Concord West Side.
“Mrs. Brock has done an outstanding job of leading staff and serving West Side families during this transitional period and will continue to lead the building with integrity and compassion,” Funston said. “We appreciate her willingness to do whatever it takes for our students.”
Brock is currently in her fourth year at Concord West Side, and has worked in education for 15 years.
Boots named Corporation Treasurer
Courtney Boots has been named the Corporation Treasurer, effective immediately.
She has served Concord for 10 years in the following roles: Concord High School bookkeeper, administrative assistant to the business manager, and most recently as accounting supervisor, a role she has held for nearly three years.
In her new role, Boots will oversee state and federal financial reporting, grant reimbursements, and corporation banking, while working alongside Chief Financial Officer Jim Evans on the school district’s budgeting process.
Boots will replace outgoing corporation treasurer Laurie Gregory, whose last day was Jan. 7.
“Mrs. Boots has the knowledge and background to serve the district well in this new role; we appreciate her continued service to Concord,” Funston said.
