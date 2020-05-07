ELKHART — Concord High School will proceed with plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020, while awaiting a May 15 decision from officials at the University of Notre Dame, school officials announced Tuesday.
If permitted, the in-person event would be held June 8, the previously scheduled graduation date. If Notre Dame determines a July date would be permitted, the in-person event would be held July 20.
If in-person ceremonies are prohibited, a virtual ceremony would be held June 22.
Plans have been in the works for several weeks as Concord officials await a final decision from the University of Notre Dame about whether an in-person event will be permitted. That decision is expected on or before May 15.
A committee of seniors, parents of seniors and high school faculty began meeting in late April to discuss options for the upcoming graduation event, officials stated in Tuesday’s news release.
“This unique situation requires us to think creatively about how to honor seniors and with the help of our Class of 2020 Commencement Contingency Planning Committee, we’ve done just that,” Concord High School Principal Dr. Lisa Kendall said. “As always, the safety and well-being of our students is of utmost importance.”
A final determination about Concord’s commencement will not be made until May 15.
As a contingency plan, high school officials are also organizing a Senior Virtual Walk Day for May 18. During this event, seniors and five family members will be given the opportunity to walk across a graduation stage and pose for a photo wearing their cap and gown. Families are encouraged to gather video footage of this event and share it with a company that will compile the video to use in a virtual ceremony if necessary, school officials said.
“Although we recognize that there is still a possibility that our seniors will not be able to come together as a class, we want students to have the opportunity to walk across the graduation stage to celebrate the milestone of years of educational success,” Kendall said. “The Senior Virtual Walk Day is designed to ensure the safety and well-being of each student and their family.”
