ELKHART — Concord school board members plan to add an in-person graduation ceremony July 20 at the high school stadium after some parents and students objected that the May 18 virtual walk-through ceremony was not adequate.
In a statement issued Monday, the board said, “Concord High School officials to seek approval from Elkhart County Health Department for an in-person graduation event. In a statement issued Monday, the board stated, “Concord High School administrators and district leaders have been in contact with Elkhart County Health Department officials and have developed a plan to hold an in-person graduation event on Jake Field at Concord High School. This plan, which must be approved by health department officials, will adhere to the guidelines outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s multi-phase reopening plan.”
The board added that the walk-through ceremony was taped and that will be developed into a virtual ceremony that will be aired at 7 p.m. June 29.
The July ceremony will be optional for graduates and will be an “abbreviated commencement” the board stated, due to health department restrictions.
The commencement details are:
• Guests will be limited to two per graduate to allow for social distancing.
• The Class of 2020 will be grouped into small segments.
• Approximately 40 students will participate in each session.
• Families will need to exit the campus after their student completes their walk across the stage in an effort to avoid a large group exiting at the same time.
• Individuals will be required to wear a face mask or covering.
• Recorded music will be utilized.
The board also cautioned in its statement that changes in COVID-19 requirements recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor or Elkhart County health officials, could alter the event or even cause its cancelation.
Students will receive information about the new graduation ceremony in their emails this week, according to the information in the statement.
