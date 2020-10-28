DUNLAP — Because of the high level of coronavirus activity in Elkhart County, Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston announced Wednesday grades 7 to 12 will return to a hybrid format for the remainder of the semester.
According to Funston, "Today (Wednesday), the Indiana State Department of Health announced that Elkhart County remains at the orange level, signifying moderate to high community spread of the COVID-19 virus. At Concord, we have seen this high level of spread of the virus translate to 45 positive cases in our district over the past 10 days with over 300 students and staff put into quarantine. This has impacted our high school and junior high school the most with high numbers of secondary students being placed into quarantine."
So, beginning Monday, Concord Junior High and Concord High School students in grades 7-12 will return to a hybrid format.
There will be no changes for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, he announced. K-6 students will remain in-person four days a week with virtual learning days on Fridays.
"CJHS and CHS students will be placed in the same Hybrid A/B groups as they were when we began the school year," Funston writes. "Group A (last names A-K) will attend class on Mondays and Wednesdays and Group B (last names L-Z) will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be a virtual learning day for all grades. Students should check their Concord emails for additional information from their principals."
