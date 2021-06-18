GOSHEN — Goshen College plans to bring back its Performing Arts Series with the next school year.
Nine performances, including six concerts, are scheduled to be held at the campus between September and next May. The annual series will mark its return this year after school leaders had to postpone the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have learned a lot over the past 15 months, and with the widespread availability of highly effective vaccinations, we feel confident that we will again be able to gather together to experience the power of live arts performances,” a news release states.
The released schedule shows a roster of performances by:
• Over the Rhine and Carrie Newcomer on Sept. 17, with individual ticket prices at $30, $40 and $45;
• Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on Oct. 22, with individual ticket prices at $45, $55 and $60;
• Mike Super: Magic and Illusion at the Umble Center on Oct. 30, with individual ticket prices at $20, $25 and $30;
• The King’s Singers: Finding Harmony on Dec. 14, with individual ticket prices at $35, $45 and $50;
• Watkins Family Hour on Jan. 21, 2022, with individual ticket prices at $30, $35 and $40;
• Patty Griffin on Jan. 28, 2022, with individual ticket prices at $35, $45 and $50;
• Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy on March 11, 2022, with individual ticket prices at $25, $35 and $40;
• Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble on April 5, 2022, with individual ticket prices at $30, $40 and $45;
• And Resistance Revival Chorus on May 21, 2022, with individual ticket prices at $20, $25 and $30.
Season ticket package reservations can be made online at www.Goshen.edu/tickets. The packages will then go on sale in person June 21 at the college box office. Individual tickets for performances will be sold starting Aug. 3, the release said.
Though the series is returning, Goshen College staff expect to have certain COVID-19 prevention protocols in place, including cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizing stations and wellness checks of staff.
The release shows face masks will be required while indoors by patrons and staff. Yet the need for the requirement could be adjusted based on vaccination and viral transmission rates.
Seating capacity won’t be limited, though, and patrons who need buffers would have to purchase the extra seats, according to the release.
