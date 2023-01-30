GOSHEN — At their Monday meeting, Elkhart County Commissioners heard concerns regarding a county traffic upgrade project which is receiving federal funding.
Elkhart resident Bruce Hardy spoke to the commissioners about the roundabout project underway at the intersection of C.R. 13 and C.R 18, of which he has done research. He said this project was approved despite protests from community members at public meetings, and that the project will impact nearby churches, neighborhoods and Concord School students and was pushed thought without regard for community input.
"The public meetings were simply informational, and I have records of that," Hardy said, and that many, including himself, were even unaware of those meetings before they took place.
Hardy asked that the project be paused. The commisioners agreed to take the matter under advisement.
Greg Eash was appointed to Redevelopment Commission Board, and Dr. Carla Gull to the Middlebury Public Library Board, by approval by the commissioners.
The commisioners also agreed to review a number of bids for the highway department and the four acre southwest project.
To view the meeting in its entirety, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ohpkKlEb8A.