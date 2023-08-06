GOSHEN — Fidler Pond is an 80-acre, 69-foot deep body of water in Goshen.
While pond is in its name, Fidler Pond is in fact a quarry. People are welcome to kayak, paddleboard and fish in its waters, but for 364 days of the year, swimming is not allowed.
The one-day exception is arriving soon with the annual Rock the Quarry Triathlon Friday.
This is the ninth year of the Rock the Quarry Triathlon. Race director Paula Turk said the competition began when Fidler Pond, located at 1424 Lincoln Hwy, was donated to the city of Goshen. The city wanted to promote the area, and triathlons were popular at the time, so they created this event to bring people in.
Turk said Fidler Pond is an oasis.
“You cannot believe it,” she said. “You get in, and you don’t hear the traffic anymore. It’s really a special place, so we’d love for even more Goshen people to come out and support it as volunteers and check out this park.”
The USA Triathlon sanctioned race includes swimming, biking and running. The race is open to individuals and relay teams.
The first wave of the triathlon will start at 8 a.m. with a 500-yard swim across Fidler Pond. People will go in the water two by two every five seconds. Then, participants will bike 15.8 miles on the Pumpkinvine Trail to Millersburg and back. The final part of the race is a 5K, or two laps, around Fidler Pond.
Following the swim portion of the triathlon, a one-mile swim will commence. There will be three teams from MyTeam Triumph participating in the event this year. MyTeam Triumph is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities through endurance athletics.
“They work as a team to help kids that are in little boats, so they swim with the boats,” Turk said. “This is for everyone. Anyone can do this.”
Awards will come after both races at 10 a.m., though it could change depending on when most people are finished.
There will be awards for triathlon individuals, triathlon teams and the mile swim. For triathlon individuals, the top three males and females overall will receive an award, and the top three males and females in each age group will get an award.
For triathlon teams, the top three teams with a cumulative age under 100 (for each participant) and the top three teams with a cumulative age over 100 (for each participant) will get awards.
The mile swim is similar to the triathlon individuals with the top three males and females overall and the top three males and females in each age group winning a prize.
There are separate awards for the mile swim, but the triathlon winners will get blocks of granite. Everyone participating in the competition will also get a custom shirt.
“You show me a triathlete, and I’ll show you an optimist,” Turk said. “It’s really a lifestyle that you develop and an attitude toward life. You see the world through rose-colored glasses. You look forward to being with your friends and training and getting up early.”
Turk is a triathlete as well, having done more than 30 triathlons around the United States. She jumped at the chance to be a part of a race with “such a cool venue.”
This year, Monster Message will be there playing music for the event. She is excited for them to come, and said she tries to make it a solid, safe race that people will enjoy.
“A lot of people are very good at one sport, but when you have three sports, it becomes more challenging because you have to train for three things,” Turk said. “You’re cross training all the time. There is a humility that comes with that naturally, and you find just a wonderful sense of community and camaraderie.”
It’s not too late to sign up for the triathlon, the mile swim or to volunteer. Anyone who wants to volunteer on Friday or Saturday can contact the Parks Department in Goshen. Participants can register online by Thursday at 11:59 p.m., by Monday by mail or in person by Thursday at 4 p.m.
Otherwise, people looking to be in the triathlon will have to register at packet pickup. Registration for the triathlon will only be accepted until 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Participants in the one-mile swim have until 8 a.m. on race day.
Registration fees are as follows.
June 13 to Aug. 10
• Individual = $55
• 2 Person = $85
• 3 Person = $95
• Mile Swim = $35
Aug. 11
• Individual = $60
• 2 Person = $95
• 3 Person = $105
• Mile Swim = $40
Aug. 12
• Individual = $70
• 2 Person = $105
• 3 Person = $115
• Mile Swim = $45
Packet pickup will take place Friday from 4-7 p.m. or Saturday from 6-7:30 a.m. Pickup will be at Chiddister Pavilion in Fidler Pond Park.
For more information, go to rockthequarrytriathlon.com.