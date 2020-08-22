GOSHEN — A slice of South Main Street has grown from being the site of one woman’s political activism into a tiny protest corridor as others with competing views spread their own messages.
Lupita Romo, of Goshen, and two friends stood on the sidewalk near the Goshen Public Library, wearing the Mexican flag, holding signs to oppose immigration policies and standing with a portrait of Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier slain at Fort Hood in Texas earlier this year.
Across the street, Lori Arnold sat in a lawn chair surrounded by American flags and signs she placed in her yard as she continued an ongoing solo protest. One sign indicates opposition to the Black Lives organization; other signs express support for police and soldiers; and another, which caught Romo’s attention, supports the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
Passing motorists occasionally honked horns in support of the side they favored. Others either yelled encouragements or shouted derision through their windows.
SETTING UP FIRST
Arnold began taking her stand around mid-June as a response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that rose up nationally after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in May.
Arnold said she stayed up nights watching unrest unfold, including coverage of rioting and looting, on TV news programs. She expected the demonstrations to end after a couple days, but they continued on for weeks. Protests were also staged in Goshen and Elkhart. A demonstration May 31 drew a police response, which led to tense standoffs between protesters and police, and then ended peacefully.
“The same organization that I’m watching destroy my country comes out here and starts coming down my streets. Here! In little Goshen, Indiana. It’s not any more over in New York or Portland or any of these places. It’s here in this little, tiny town,” Arnold said. “I don’t know, I just couldn’t take it anymore, man. I come out here, and I got my sign.”
Deeper into the summer, Arnold became involved in other protests in downtown Goshen. She joined a demonstration that opposed state and local face mask mandates on the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn July 27. She also helped organize a counter-protest held Aug. 15 that opposed a protest along Lincoln Avenue, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, targeting Embassy Coffee Co. owner Chris May. At her home, Arnold added another sign reading, “Support ICE.”
“That crappy little sign started this,” Arnold said Thursday.
By “this,” she referred to the demonstration Romo and two friends, Sam Leenares and Maria Banderas, both of Goshen, were holding across the street.
RECENT RESPONSE
Romo first took to the sidewalk behind the library Monday to raise awareness of her causes: Guillen’s murder and the treatment of immigrants and children held in ICE detention facilities. She explained she chose that site partly because she wanted a share of the same visibility Arnold has along the busy street, and partly because she described Arnold’s sign as a “breaking point” for her.
“I did notice that the party across the street has been receiving a lot of attention and continues to receive attention. It is something to bring attention to and because it’s something she believes in, and I completely understand that,” Romo said. “So, I’m thinking I could stand anywhere else, but because there’s a concentrated or saturated amount of attention here, that’s where I’m intending to stand.”
Romo said she held a small, hastily-arranged protest in the name of Guillen and other causes at the courthouse in July. And she intends to continue to take a stand on the case.
“It was heartbreaking and it was devastating to me because something so atrocious happened to her, and they still don’t know her name,” Romo said.
Guillen, a 20-year-old Army specialist, disappeared from Fort Hood in April. Investigators allege a fellow soldier, Spec. Aaron Robinson, bludgeoned her to death. Robinson and an accomplice then allegedly dismembered and buried Guillen’s body. Her remains were found in July near a river about 20 miles from the military post. Robinson shot and killed himself after the remains were uncovered.
While the case is under investigation, an independent review has been ordered into the command climate at Fort Hood as well as claims and evidence of discrimination, harassment and assault there. Guillen’s family have said she was sexually harassed by Robinson. They’ve also reportedly claimed the Army covered up details about the woman’s disappearance.
“To me, it’s something that people should know about. This happened on base,” Romo said. “The Army didn’t help her family look for her, they rather just gave them the runaround.”
Romo, who’s of Mexican decent, stressed Guillen was a Mexican-American soldier.
“If she fought for us, why aren’t we fighting for her,” she asked.
MOSTLY PEACEFUL
For the most part, Arnold and Romo indicated their dual protests have been peaceful while they’ve held to their sides of the street in the afternoons.
“They have a right to their opinion. They’re allowed to be out here too. I’m out here for America, not for just one certain little thing. To me, America is everybody gets to have their opinion. They get to protest if they want to, or put a flag or a sign out in their yard without somebody coming after them,” Arnold said. “I think things are civil between me and the few girls that are out here. Like, when we’re out here, everything is civil. There’s really no problems.”
But both demonstrators also expressed concern their activities together could draw negative consequences from passersby in the neighborhood.
“It’s not nice when you’re sitting out here because it does change the streets, and I’ve seen almost two accidents. And I do worry about that myself being out here, you know? Not just them, but it’s more of a spectacle with more of us out here,” Arnold said.
THE INCIDENTS
“I don’t tolerate anything other than peace,” Romo said. “I do worry for our safety, especially given Tuesday’s incident.”
The incident, according to Arnold and Romo, involved a man who came between both sides. The man apparently yelled at Romo and her friends on Arnold’s behalf. He then apparently took a water bottle from a community cooler Arnold keeps on her lawn, walked into traffic, and splashed the other protesters and threw at least one bottle at them.
Romo and Arnold spoke later, and Romo said she learned about the man’s circumstances and that the incident was a misunderstanding and miscommunication.
Since starting her protest, Arnold said opponents have targeted her with complaints and criminal acts. She estimated two of her signs have been stolen, one sign was shot with pellets or BBs, and paintballs have been fired at her property. She’s also had items thrown at her.
Records show Arnold has made seven reports to Goshen police between June 24 and Aug. 14, involving thefts, vandalism and harassment. Her last report made a battery allegation because water was thrown at her.
Arnold said a woman leaned out of the window of a passing car and threw water at her around Aug. 12. She said she tracked the woman’s identity through social media posts. Now she’s contemplating pressing a battery charge, saying she wants to elevate it to a hate crime. She said she’s filled out the paperwork, but hasn’t filed it yet because she’s willing to accept an apology from the woman.
“I wasn’t going to turn that report in if she would just say she’s sorry for throwing water at me,” Arnold said, adding the situation is a matter of principle. “It is the fact that it is going too far. You’re allowed to have your opinion. You’re allowed to flip people off … But you cannot, and you are not allowed to come and hurt somebody’s stuff or their property.”
Arnold also described how posts on her Facebook page have been trolled and loaded with negative comments or complaints. She and Romo have also criticized each other through posts on their respective pages.
Along the street, the two keep civil and spoke face-to-face to clear the air after the incident Tuesday.
“We did have a relatively long conversation, and I really did enjoy that conversation, I’m not even going to lie. It was very human. She’s just a person. She just has these views, and I have my views. I’m just a person. And we just counter each other,” Romo said.
Romo also said she’s conflicted by Arnold, describing how Arnold suggested they unite as one protest. Romo said she couldn’t do that because of Arnold’s stances, including her support of ICE.
She said she told Arnold, “‘At first your signs just angered me, but now they hurt me.’ They deeply hurt me.”
Romo said she has started a new group called Uni2 — pronounced “Unidos,” reflecting the word for “united” in Spanish. She said she intends for the group to eventually grow from staging protests and demonstrations to eventually become a charitable organization.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
