Company seeks to revise poaching accusations in Lippert lawsuit

GOSHEN — Talks have broken down, and an Elkhart-based company now plans to accuse Lippert Components Inc. and a former employee of fraud in a corporate poaching lawsuit.
ASA Electronics filed a request to update its case in Elkhart County Circuit Court on April 3, about a week after a mediation session failed to lead to a settlement, court information shows. Proposed changes include adding counts of fraud and punitive damages against LCI and Vincent Smith, a former ASA product development manager, to a list of charges in an amended complaint.
The company, which produces electronic and audio/visual accessories for recreational vehicles and other industries, claims Lippert lied about Smith’s role after he moved to LCI in 2018, alleging he left ASA with data for one of the company’s control systems and used the information while working on a competing system at LCI, violating a non-disclosure clause in his contract.
“Smith had ASA’s entire project file and at that very moment he was meeting with LCI’s control-systems engineers at its control-systems facility in Michigan,” an ASA attorney states in the proposed new complaint, referring to discussions ASA had with Lippert after Smith changed jobs.
Lippert denies the latest accusations, saying they’re inconsistent with the law and facts.
“ASA has not alleged any ‘new’ claims, however, and instead has merely repackaged and recharacterized its original meritless allegations that LCI misappropriated ASA’s trade secrets,” LCI spokesman Jarod Lippert said of the new filing in a statement.
ASA’s original complaint, while seeking an injunction in May 2018, alleged Lippert and Smith violated Indiana’s trade secrets law. Other counts charge Lippert interfered with Smith’s non-disclosure agreement, and that Smith and another man — Rick Carver, an RV sales account manager in California — violated their non-disclosure agreements after they both left ASA to work for LCI.
ALLEGED POACHING
While at ASA, Smith helped develop the company’s “iN-Command” control system, which court documents describe as an all-in-one module installed in RVs that lets owners remotely control features like slide-outs, awnings and lighting. In its proposed new complaint, ASA stated more than $3 million was invested throughout four years to research and develop the system.
The company alleged LCI CEO Jason Lippert recruited Smith and Carver in February 2018 to leave ASA and work for him. Further, Carver is accused of suggesting Lippert lured Smith, and then solicited customers on the West Coast he had served while at ASA while holding onto confidential sales and product information.
Court documents show days before Smith started at Lippert that March, he downloaded the “iN-Command” project file at ASA, took it home and uploaded it to another device. He then traveled to Sterling Heights, Michigan, to tour Lippert’s electronics division, Innovative Designs Solutions Inc., which produces the company’s competing control system, OneControl.
Evidence indicated Smith became involved in OneControl’s production shortly after he changed jobs. At the same time, he and LCI assured ASA he would adhere to non-compete restrictions and not work on control systems. Smith also promised he didn’t keep any ASA property or materials, court documents show.
“It is undisputed, however, that at the time Smith and LCI made these representations to ASA, Smith had ASA’s first-generation iN-Command project file in his possession,” Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno wrote in a ruling in the case last year. “Furthermore, at the time Smith … made these representations to ASA, the evidence suggests that Smith had already begun working, at least in some capacity with OneControl.”
Evidence also indicated Smith used his LCI-issued laptop to access files with design and product information for ASA’s “iN-Command” system. He didn’t deny accessing the information, but said he didn’t use it in a substantial way.
INJUNCTION GRANTED, TALKS FAIL
Christofeno, finding Smith wasn’t credible and weighing other evidence, issued an injunction in favor of ASA in October 2019. The order prohibited Smith from working on RV control systems at Lippert; prohibited Smith and LCI from accessing or using product information from ASA, and prohibiting Carver from reaching out to ASA’s customers or suppliers competitively.
The two sides had also been ordered into mediation. After talks failed in March, ASA sought to update its case.
“We believe that what Lippert did isn’t right, it isn’t fair, and it goes against the principles that Lippert claims to value,” ASA CEO Tom Irions said in a statement.
Lippert denies the allegations.
“LCI has not allowed Mr. Smith to participate, in any substantive way, in the ongoing development and refinement of OneControl. Mr. Smith has not shared any of ASA’s trade secrets or confidential information in his work for LCI, and LCI has always admonished him not to do so,” Jarod Lippert said in a statement, adding the company is also complying with the injunction.
ASA’s proposed updated complaint renews a call for a jury trial, while seeking double damages and to maintain the injunction.
