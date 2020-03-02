GOSHEN — An Elkhart company and a sister business have reached deals to lease fiber optic lines on Elkhart County’s network.
The county commissioners approved agreements for the service during their meeting Monday.
One contract provides Elkhart-based MNW Telecom Inc., which is affiliated with MapleNet Wireless, a subscription to fiber lines. A similar agreement involves Commercial Broadband Solutions Inc. of Goshen. The companies are related under Surf Broadband Solutions, which is headquartered in Elkhart, according to the companies’ websites.
The agreements follow a fiber fee model the commissioners approved in early February, according to county attorney Craig Buche.
The commissioners also approved a segment agreement with MNW for a three-year subscription at $16,800 per year, according to Buche.
At the same time, Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie opened a loan bid for a project to install a fiber conduit from the county’s fiber shelter at C.R. 17 and C.R. 45 to the Mapletronics facility along West Wilden Avenue in Goshen. The line would be about a mile and a half long, McKenzie estimated.
South Bend-based Hoosierland Excavating submitted a $70,325 quote for the project, he said. Commissioner Mike Yoder indicated the bid seemed high, and McKenzie replied the amount was higher than the highway department’s estimate.
McKenzie also said he expected to open a second bid, but it was running late and not available by the deadline.
The commissioners accepted the lone bid for the highway department to review and make a recommendation.
COURTHOUSE REMODEL
Bids were also opened for work to renovate part of the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen.
Bruce MacLachlan, the county’s director of buildings and grounds, told the commissioners the project calls for remodeling the law library on the second floor into a court administrator’s offices.
McLachlan said the lowest bid of two he received came from McCollough Scholten Construction Inc. of Elkhart at $24,367. Specifications in the agreement include putting up new walls, and installing new doors, windows and carpeting.
The commissioners awarded the contract.
In a final vote, the commissioners approved McKenzie’s request for a special purchase of a new street sweeper.
Yoder noted the equipment’s price was $299,000, to which McKenzie replied that comes in under the $325,000 the highway department had budgeted for. He also said the cost of ownership is a better alternative than contracting street-sweeping services by the hour, which he suggested has been unreliable. Another alternative called for renting a street sweeper, and McKenzie said that expense would be about $30,000 per month, or about $360,000 per year.
