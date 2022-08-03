JIMTOWN — Vern Bontrager has been neighbors with Jackie Walorski for more than a decade.
He, like many others, was shocked when he first heard the news of Walorski dying in a car crash Wednesday north of Nappanee. The U.S. congresswomen representing Indiana’s 2nd District was one of four people who died in the accident.
“I’m not hungry; it’s getting close to supper time for us old people, and I’m not hungry because it is a shock,” said Bontrager, speaking at around 5 p.m. Wednesday in his driveway. “You don’t like losing good people. There’s so much going on with government nowadays, and you heard none of that with Jackie. And so, it was a shock.”
Walorski made her home in Baugo Township, about a half-mile south of Jimtown High School. Bontrager, 73, had plenty of stories to share about the woman who was more than just a congresswoman to her.
“She was just a wonderful lady,” Bontrager said. “We just had a new neighbor move in here last weekend at the house between us. I looked out the kitchen window and saw Jackie and her husband and her mother, who lived with them, had come over and welcomed them to the neighborhood. She was that kind of person.”
Bontrager also recalled a story involving Walorski and his grandson.
“When my grandson (Jaron) was a little infant, I put him on a lawnmower and we’d drive around the neighborhood, and Jackie would always wave and stuff like that,” Bontrager said. “As he grew up, when he was in the fourth grade, he mentioned in school that he knows Jackie Walorski. Well, the kids started making fun of him, so his two buddies that live next door to him asked to meet her. So, they came over here and took a picture with her. She was so gracious.
“We were diehard Jackie supporters because she was such a wonderful person and a good conservative.”
A few miles down the road, Baugo Fire Department Chief Jon Gonzales, 36, shared similar sentiments to the news of Walorski’s passing.
“I was shocked,” Gonzales said. “I didn’t even know she was in the area at this time, but I know she worked a lot; she seemed to be always working. So, I was just shocked hearing the news.”
While he didn’t know Walorski as well as Bontrager did, Gonzales will always remember her for her kindness.
“Most of what I knew was that she was a very hard worker,” Gonzales recalled. “At home, she took pride in her house. She was always busy at home, busy on the run or busy doing something else. She was kind when I talked with her. She would take time out of her day to say hi and wave.”
The reaction to Walorski's death sent shockwaves across social media as well. On The Goshen News Facebook page, Kathy Chupp, Goshen, recalled a story involving Walorski and her dog.
"Very saddened by the news of Jackie's passing," Chupp wrote. "One vivid memory I have of Jackie was from several years ago. Jackie was walking in the Elkhart County Fair parade and stopped to greet us and we had our Yorkie puppy with us. She quickly took Daisy in her arms, while her photographer snapped a quick picture. I later found out that she used that picture for the next year as her birthday post card she sent to many people throughout that year. She took my name and address down during the parade and sent a postcard to me as well. She was a very personable professional that was down to earth and easy to talk to. She will be missed greatly. RIP Jackie Walorski."