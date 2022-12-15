GOSHEN — A large crowd filled the Prairie View Elementary School gym Thursday night for a community meeting designed to gather input on a proposed new mixed-use housing development planned for the city’s south side.
“As I’m sure everybody is well aware, not only our city, but our region, is in desperate need for housing,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in beginning Thursday’s meeting. “Projects like this are really good for communities to help provide those needs, but we know when we do new projects there are always concerns, always questions, and that’s why we’re hear tonight.”
As part of the planned development, the city is currently proposing to create its first-ever residential housing TIF, or tax increment financing district, for the approximately 170 acres of land currently being targeted for the development in the area of Waterford Mills Parkway and Dierdorff Road.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the project, to be known as “Cherry Creek,” would be a mixed-use development with potential housing types including single family homes, duplexes, townhomes and condominiums. The development would also include various greenspace and quality-of-life amenities such as pedestrian paths, water features and playground and/or sports offerings.
Speaking to the proposed density of the project, Hutsell said the current estimate is construction of about 1,400 new housing units built over two phases, with about 940 built in the first phase and 480 in the second.
In addition, the project would include limited commercial development to serve the south area of the city, she explained.
Through the new TIF, the city is proposing to issue bonds to be purchased by the developer to fund the public infrastructure needed to support the development.
Once in place, 75% of the TIF revenue generated would be pledged to make bond payments for a period of 20 years, Hutsell said. The city would then keep the remaining 25% to make additional public infrastructure improvements within the area, such as: reconstruction of Dierdorff Road; reconstruction of C.R. 40; and intersection improvements at Dierdorff Road and C.R. 40.
TOP CONCERNS
According to Hutsell, the biggest concern she has heard regarding the proposed development to date involves increased traffic in the area.
Along those lines, she noted that the city is currently conducting a traffic study for the southern area of the city with the goal of identifying the appropriate improvements needed to allow for improved traffic flow. The study is set to be completed early next year, and projects already on the city’s radar include: reconstruction of Dierdorff Road from College Avenue to C.R. 40; reconstruction of C.R. 40; and intersection improvements at C.R. 40/Dierdorff and C.R. 40/U.S. 33.
Other top concerns referenced during the meeting included: housing density; rising housing costs; the ratio of housing types — approximately 80% owner-occupied, 5-10% rental, and approximately 10% commercial/retail; building heights — no more than four stories max; and housing prices — between $200,000 and $400,000 on average.
NEXT STEPS
While admittedly in the very early stages, Hutsell noted that the next step for the project is for the Goshen Plan Commission to review the residential TIF plan during its Dec. 20 meeting. Both the Goshen School Board and the Goshen City Council will then vote on approval of the residential TIF in January.
A development agreement will then be put together sometime in March or April, followed by bond issuance sometime between April and June, Hutsell explained. Rounding out the work will be project design sometime between March and October, with construction slated to begin in 2024.
At the close of the gathering, anyone with additional questions or concerns was encouraged to email their comments to mayor@goshencity.com, with the assurance that the comments will get to the appropriate people.
“If you think of questions later and want to get in touch, please reach out,” said Tonya Detweiler, who is heading up the proposed development. “We really are interested in hearing from you. We’ve heard from some of you, and tried to pay attention to that in the plat we presented tonight, and we’ll take the comments and the thoughts that were mentioned tonight and implement those into the plat as well. So, please stay in touch.”