SOUTH BEND — Living Undeterred founder Jeff Johnston lost his son to an overdose in 2016.
Five years later, he lost his wife to alcoholism. Now, he’s dedicated his life to making a difference, helping families and communities change the narrative on mental health, substance use and addiction. Johnston will share his story as part of The Living Undeterred Tour, a 95-day trip he’s taking across the U.S. engaging these important issues. He’s making one stop in each state, partnering with a local organization to raise awareness.
Oaklawn is excited to host Johntson’s tour from 4 to 6 p.m. June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library Main Branch’s Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend.
In addition to hearing from Johnston, other speakers include Leslie Weirich, suicide prevention specialist for Oaklawn, national advocate and founder of Leslie’s Hope; John Horsley, Vice President of adult and addiction services for Oaklawn; and Alicia Wells, co-founder of Recover Michiana Fest and director of PR for Allendale Treatment and Fort Wayne Recovery.
Weirich and Johnston will share their personal stories, and all four will answer audience questions on a panel moderated by WSBT’s Kristin Bien.
This community-focused event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested at www.oaklawn.org/LU.
For questions or more information visit www.oaklawn.org.