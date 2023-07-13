ELKHART — Members of the community will be working with Both Hands to raise money for an adoption and to help a widow fix up her home July 29.
Both Hands is a nonprofit organization focused on giving back to orphans, widows and adoptions. Deborah Yoder and Josh Yoder are utilizing Both Hands for the third time to raise money for their adoption and give back to a friend in need.
After learning they couldn't have biological children, the Yoders, who are both teachers and help with youth groups at Nappanee Missionary Church, figured they would just pour into those kids instead. Josh works at NorthWood Middle School, and Deborah teaches at Elkhart Christian Academy.
The couple started to look into adoption, and after a few years, they were matched with their eldest daughter Elliana. The pair was grateful and happy with the adoption, not expecting any more children, but soon after, Elliana’s biological parents had another daughter, so the Yoders adopted her, too.
Recently, the same parents told the Yoders they’re going to have a boy, and the Yoders are excited to be able to welcome another child. It’s important to the Yoders that they keep all of the siblings together.
“We won't be able to understand everything they're feeling, and we'll listen, and we'll help them through it, but to have somebody who feels exactly the same way they do, I think that will be so important and adaptable,” Deborah said.
The adoption costs around $50,000, so the Yoders are trying to raise $30,000 in the project with Both Hands. The Yoders utilized Both Hands for their other two adoptions, raising over $20,000 for each one. Deborah said, on average, adoptions with Both Hands raise about $10,000.
The couple has already received an immense amount of support from the community, with already $531 on the online donation service. They also had a garage sale to raise money, and 60 families donated items for them to sell.
“We had a local business owner walk up to me as we were closing,” Josh said, “and he says ‘Hey, I want to do something for you,’ and he hands us this big wad of cash, and I was like, ‘Wow, thank you very much.’ … It was like $1,000.”
That wasn’t the only one either. The Yoders ended up raising $13,000 from the garage sale.
The couple plans to raise the rest of the money for the adoption by sending out support letters asking for people to donate to their adoption fund. The Yoders, along with help, plan to send these out the same day they help Jennifer Helfenbein.
Helfenbein, one of the couple’s close friends, had her husband die unexpectedly in October 2022. Helfenbein recently bought a new home, and the Yoders want to give back and help her fix it up.
On July 29, the Yoders and other members of the community will be coming together to work on the home.
“We love this fundraiser because it's hard for us to ask for help,” Deborah said. “And so we're not just helping ourselves, we're helping somebody else in the process, and that's really important to us.”
Deborah said they already have 40 to 50 people signed up to help out that Saturday. That day, they will be working on painting the home, putting in outlets, redoing the floors and carpets, landscaping and helping the family move the rest of their things in. One of the Yoders’ friends is redoing the floors and will be going in early to help.
The supplies for the construction were donated by sponsors around town. Hoosier Hardwood donated vinyl flooring. Rise'n Roll and Garage Coffee Shop donated gift cards to use as an incentive for people to send out letters for the adoption.
The Yoders have been impressed by the amount of community support they have received for both matters.
“They say it takes a village, but it really does, and … we have a really great group of people from our church that support us and pray for each other and get together, and this is just really amazing,” Deborah said.
The project with Helfenbein is especially close for the Yoders because Helfenbein has three kids, two of whom are adopted. The Yoders are very grateful for the opportunities they’ve had with adoption and encourage anyone who is considering it to do it.
Deborah said although the adoption process can be difficult for both the parents and the children, calling it heartbreaking at times, she said “it’s totally worth it.”
They said God was listening to their cries for kids, and it all came in perfect timing. Adoption wasn’t just rewarding in a parental way; they also learned more about themselves.
“Asking people for help is also challenging because you won't be able to do it all on your own, but all adoption processes kind of show that you really need to rely on people sometimes for help, and people want to help too,” Josh said.
And that’s what they plan to do. The Yoders are excited to help Helfenbein and see everyone come together to support those in need.
If anyone wants to join in helping fix up Helfenbein’s home, they can email Deborah at deborahayoder@yahoo.com. To donate to the Yoders’ adoption fund, go to bothhands.org/yoder-1050.